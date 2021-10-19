Sebastopol, CA (95472)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.