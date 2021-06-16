The city of Healdsburg has opened a cooling center at the Healdsburg Senior Center at 133 Matheson St.
The center will be open today, tomorrow and on Friday, June 18 from noon to 6 p.m.
Mask requirements for the center will be consistent with current CDC guidelines. Unvaccinated individuals will have to wear a mask. The center will also welcome folks with pets.
-Katherine Minkiewicz-Martine
