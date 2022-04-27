Corazón Healdsburg has been actively working to put the Latinx community in Healdsburg and surrounding areas to the front. Among its many resources and programs, upcoming events in April and May are scheduled to celebrate the community.
On April 30, several local partners are joining forces to celebrate and honor the region’s children for Día del Niño, a Mexican holiday dedicated to celebrating children. The City of Healdsburg, Corazón Healdsburg, the Healdsburg Unified School District, Healdsburg Running Company and Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise are hosting a 5k run and an education fair at the Healdsburg Community Center.
"Día del Niño is a special day in Mexico with games, piñatas and gifts,” said Marcy Flores, Corazón Healdsburg’s associate director of academic development. “Children bring so much joy and energy to our community and we are so happy to be able to celebrate our kids with this traditional holiday,” she said.
According to a press release the 5k run will start at City Hall and end at the Healdsburg Community Center where participants will be greeted with music, food and an education resource fair. There will be activities for children, baile folklorico dance performances, a bilingual read aloud, recreational soccer sign-ups, a book swap and more. The resource fair will showcase different summer camps, sports activities and educational opportunities for kids, including Healdsburg Community Serves, Healdsburg Regional Library, Healdsburg Wrestling Club and the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County.
In May, Corazón Healdsburg will honor first generation high school graduates who will soon be embarking to college. Flores said students from 9th to 11th grade will be able to celebrate graduating seniors.
“We have a lot to celebrate, we will be calling each student and we will learn what university they will be going to next year. We will also be calling our first year students and celebrate their acceptance into summer internships,” Flores said in Spanish.
“We invite the 8th grade students who get accepted into FirstGen so they can see the outcome of the program they are just starting, in hopes to motivate them and their parents. It's truly beautiful to bring everyone together to celebrate student and parent success,” she said.
First Gen Graduation Sunday May 15
Ceremony at 4 p.m.
Reception at 5:30 p.m.
Villa Chanticleer 900 Chanticleer Way Healdsburg
RSVP to Bianca@corazonhealdsburg.org
Día del Niño 5k and Education Fair
Sat. April 30, 2022
8 am 5k begins at Healdsburg City Hall (401 Grove St.)
9 am - 12 p.m. Education Fair at Healdsburg Community Center (1557 Healdsburg Ave.)
