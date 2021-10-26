Partnering with the City of Healdsburg, Corazón Healdsburg is set to bring back its annual Día de Muertos event to the Healdsburg Plaza on Oct. 31.
The nonprofit organization opened its doors to the community with its first Día de Muertos event in 2016 and is pleased to honor the day in-person again after not being able to last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year feels particularly important,” said Corazón CEO Glaydon de Freitas. “With more than 400 Sonoma County residents lost to COVID-19 and the many other challenges the pandemic has brought, our families have weathered a lot. As we honor our dead, we hope to bring our community safely together in recognition of all that we have been through and all that we share.”
This year’s Día de Muertos event showcases the deep collaborative efforts and leadership of the community, with neighborhood leaders and volunteers spearheading much of the event, including the installation of the altars, and the coordination of musicians and dancers, the car show, children’s activities and beyond.
Yolanda Girón is one of a group of neighborhood leaders who are planning community altars for the gazebo.
“When I set up my altar it feels like setting my table for a visit from someone I am waiting for with much love and anticipation,” she said. “Right now I feel even more happy because we are planning this welcoming of our loved ones as a community. I feel so blessed to be able to share this beautiful tradition with so many people in Healdsburg and to have the opportunity to teach everyone who visits about our customs and traditions.”
More than 20 community partners are participating in the Día de Muertos event, including
the Healdsburg Regional Library with its book mobile and Alliance Medical Center, which will be
providing COVID-19 vaccines. Also confirmed for the event, are Positive Images, Nuestra
Comunidad, Alexander Valley Film Society, Farm to Pantry and the Healdsburg Police Department.
The City of Healdsburg’s Community Services department has worked hand-in-hand with Corazón to plan a safe and meaningful event for the whole community.
“Everyone is welcome,” said Mark Themig, Healdsburg’s community services director. “We’re inviting everyone to come down to the Plaza, add a photo of a loved one to the altar, enjoy the live music and the traditional dancing and learn a little more about ourselves and our community.”
Key Program & Highlights:
Oct. 31
Noon to 5:30 p.m. — Main Día de Muertos Event
Healdsburg Plaza
- Opening ceremony featuring Danza Azteca
- Bilingual read-aloud with Healdsburg Elementary School librarian, Greta Mesics
- Baile Folclórico performance by Corazón de Healdsburg dance group
- Performance by B-Side Players
- Performance by Yagaurú
Altars:
Featuring beautiful altars and a wall of marigolds, the Healdsburg Plaza gazebo will be transformed into a special space where community members who enter will feel a connection to each other and to those who have passed.
Car Show, Trick-or-Treating and Trunk-or-Treat:
Corazón Healdsburg board member Jorge Flores is organizing a car show, which will stretch two blocks of Matheson Street. In partnership with the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce and the downtown businesses, car club partners will be hosting trick-or-treating from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Food Vendors:
Delicious food will be available for purchase from food trucks and vendors, including Lola’s, the Real Chamoy, Rose’s Burgers & Brats and Black Piglet.
Kids Zone:
Although face painting will not be offered this year due to COVID-19 risks, there will be a range of fun activities for the youngest community members to enjoy, including an interactive “tree
of belonging” project, paper marigold station, Día de Muertos temporary tattoos and more. Each station will include information about the traditions and meanings behind the activity.
Bike Valet:
Attendees are encouraged to walk or bike to the event and there will be a bike valet available near the intersection of Plaza Street and East Street.
Other Events:
In addition to the main event on the Plaza on Oct. 31, Corazón Healdsburg is hosting two other Día de Muertos events in the coming days.
Oct. 29
7 p.m. — Bilingual Drive-in Movie, Healdsburg Community Center
In partnership with the Alexander Valley Film Society and part of their fall drive-in movie series, Corazón is kicking off the programming with a special screening of “The Book of Life” in
Spanish, a film about Día de Muertos and the importance of family. A taco truck will be onsite, providing delicious food for purchase.
Nov. 2
5:30 p.m. — Candlelight Ceremony
Windsor Healdsburg Crematory & Mortuary
With support from community member and Corazón Healdsburg supporter Bodhi Kraus, we will
be hosting an intimate candlelight ceremony to remember those who have passed away. We especially want to take the time to remember and acknowledge the more than 400 Sonoma County residents who have died from COVID-19.
