The County of Sonoma with Alliance Medical Center is hosting a vaccine clinic at the Healdsburg Unified School District’s Healdsburg Elementary Fitch Mountain Campus this Saturday, Feb. 5, and on Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages five and over are welcome
The clinic is taking place inside the multi-purpose room at the Fitch Mountain campus located at 520 Monte Vista Ave., Healdsburg.
First, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available and no appointment is needed. Clinic organizers are asking people to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.
No proof of citizenship is required to receive the vaccine and the vaccine is free.
For more information about COVID vaccines, visit socoemergency.org/vaccine or call 707-565-4667.
