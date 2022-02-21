A small duct fire that broke out on Friday night, Feb. 19, at SingleThread Farm-Restaurant-Inn on North Street has forced the restaurant to close for the time being in order to recoup and clean up from the blaze.
In a statement on their Facebook page, SingleThread staff said they will have to assess and repair the area where the fire took place.
According to Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz, fire crews responded to the incident around 10:50 p.m. Friday night after multiple callers reported smoke and fire on the roof of the SingleThread building.
He said the fire, which was contained to the ducts, was under control in a manner of about 10 minutes. The Northern Sonoma County Fire District and the Sonoma County Fire District provided mutual aid.
He said fire crews had to take apart the duct exhaust system in order to access the fire and contain it.
Boaz said SingleThread staff tried to put out the small fire with fire extinguishers. He said everyone was evacuated from the building safely and that restaurant staff did a good job keeping everyone calm during the evacuation process.
“Everybody was doing what they were supposed to do,” he said.
Boaz said there were no injuries and that the cause of the fire is unknown, but that the ducts had been cleaned a few days prior to the incident.
“We’d like to thank our team here at SingleThread who jumped into action and the Healdsburg Fire Department for their amazing response. We will keep all of our guests updated as we take next steps. Thank you to all of our friends, families, our wine country community, and supporters around the world,” reads the SingleThread social media statement.
