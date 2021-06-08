On June 8, Alexander Valley Union School District’s former principal-superintendent Robert Patrick Raines was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. Raines, 66, left Alexander Valley in 2016 after working there for nine years to become the superintendent of the Shoreline Unified School District, according to Raines’ LinkedIn profile.
On June 1, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible criminal allegations involving Raines, who was then placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, according to the Marin Sheriff’s Department.
“The case was investigated by our School Resource Officer and Investigations Detectives,” said a press release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. “On June 8, Mr. Raines was arrested after probable cause was developed for a violation of 288(a) PC, Lewd Acts with a Minor Child under the Age of 14-years-old.”
The department said it wouldn’t be releasing additional information or a booking photo of Raines at this time. People who may have additional information about the case are asked to call Detective Patton at 415-473-7265.
