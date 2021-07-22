Over $500,000 was raised on Saturday, July 17, at Corazón Healdsburg’s annual Event of the Heart fundraiser. The fundraiser was held at the newly built Bacchus Landing event venue in Healdsburg.
The funds will be used to support Corazón’s initiatives that help empower individuals and families and programs that amplify the voice of Latin American community members.
This was Corazón’s fourth Event of the Heart fundraiser. Last year, the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The most important piece of this event was the possibility to share with our donors the stories that Corazón hears everyday,” Glaydon de Freitas, Corazón Healdsburg CEO, said in a statement. “I was so moved by the incredible interest and willingness to create change for our community from individuals and businesses.”
According to Corazón, the fundraiser was sponsored by the López Family and Bacchus Landing, their new event venue and collection of tasting rooms just outside of downtown Healdsburg.
“It was an honor to host Corazon Healdsburg’s 2021 Event of the Heart here at Bacchus Landing. We were amazed and happy to see the successful results of the community coming together in support of all the great programs and initiatives that Corazón Healdsburg has to offer. It is our hope to continue working together and grow our relationship,” the López Family said in a statement.
Other event sponsors included Encore Events Rentals, Big John’s Market, Sipping Spirits, Vanguard Properties, Wine Country Colbert Group, First Republic Private Wealth Management and Summit State Bank.
“Encore Events is proud to be a sponsor of Corazón and supports all the great work they do to better our community for everyone. We believe in Corazón’s mission and look forward to working together in the future,” said Bridget Doherty, president of Encore Events Rentals.
In the same statement, de Freitas said he believes Corazón can transform the local community in a positive way.
“Corazón is ready to be the catalyst of this transformation bringing the community together to be the protagonist of this region's history. We are honored that our supporters have entrusted us with these gifts to make our dreams a reality,” he said.
Over the past year, Corazón has grown its team to 15 full-time staff members, hired de Freitas as the nonprofit’s CEO and recently completed its three-year strategic plan.
