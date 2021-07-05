Healdsburg residents celebrated the Fourth of July on a sunny Sunday at the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise’s annual Fourth of July event in the Plaza.
The Healdsburg Community Band played a medley of marches and historical numbers and kids and their families dressed in their best Fourth of July gear for the kids parade around the Plaza.
Costumes ranged from simple red, white and blue outfits, to Statue of Liberty and Benjamin Franklin and Geroge Washington outfits complete with white curly wigs. Some pets even dressed up for the occasion with little Uncle Sam hats and red and blue bandanas.
Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) kicked off the kids parade by announcing the parade leader, the Duck Dash duck and kids hitched a ride in a wagon while others rode bikes decked out with balloons, flags and red, white and blue decorations.
Other events included a dry Duck Dash. Instead of racing rubber ducks down a water course and into the Plaza fountain, kids decorated their ducks and outfitted them with wheels or carts and raced them down the wooden track that’s usually used for the fall pumpkin and gourd races.
Rotary members served up free hotdogs, street corn, snow cones and popcorn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.