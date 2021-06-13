Healdsburg High School’s (HHS) 129th graduation ceremony took place on June 11 on the Healdsburg High athletic field where pods of families spaced six feet apart gathered to honor the graduating class of 2021.
The 132 students of the class of 2021 have endured challenges since the start of their high school career — from fires to floods, power outages and a worldwide pandemic — and on Friday evening they got to celebrate the completion of their schooling and their ability to persevere and overcome a slew of hurdles.
HHS art teacher Linus Lancaster kicked off the event with a bagpipe processional.
Senior Class President Fiona Affronti sang the national anthem and later provided the keynote address.
Claire Conard also shared a few words and Maira Guadalupe Rodriguez Meza shared her speech “Keep Dreaming.”
Outgoing principal Bill Halliday tried not to get emotional as he gave his final address as HHS principal. Halliday thanked the class for being a nice and compassionate group of young adults.
HHS Counselor Ever Flores presented the graduates and called each graduate up to the stage to accept their diploma.
