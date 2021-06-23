Goats for grazing — Groups of goats were used in the open space areas of town in 2019 to get rid of overgrown weeds and grass. With a $919,000 grant from the Coastal Conservancy, the Healdsburg Fire Department will be able to get goats to graze at the Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve and at the Fitch Mountain Open Space Preserve in an effort to reduce fire fuels. Photo Katherine Minkiewicz-Martine