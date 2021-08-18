Incoming animals
Aug. 9: A male, black/white McNab/mix was found on Montage Way and Passalacqua Road and brought in as a stray.
Aug. 14: Two female brown tabby kittens were found on Grove Street and Healdsburg Avenue and brought in as strays.
Adopted animals
Aug. 9: Coin, a male brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 9: Parrot and Binx, two kittens, were adopted.
Aug. 9: Crackle, a female dwarf hamster, was adopted.
Aug. 10: Anemone, a male black kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 10: Super Mario, a male black kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 11: Donkey Kong and Pac Man, two male black kittens, were adopted.
Aug. 11: Bentley, a male black/white Husky mix, was adopted.
Aug. 14: Cupcake, a female tortoiseshell cat, was adopted.
