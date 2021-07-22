Adopted animals
July 13: Aliah, a female black cat, was adopted.
July 15: Alexa and Alexie, two female kittens, were adopted together.
July 16: Thelma and Louise, two female kittens, were adopted together.
July 17: Kylo and Mando, two male kittens, were adopted together.
