Incoming animals
July 20: A female white cat was found on Orangewood Drive and Pinon Drive and brought in as a stray.
July 21: A male orange tabby cat was found on N. Fitch Mountain Road and Scenic Lane and brought in as a stray.
July 24: Five English spot rabbits were found on Foss Creek Circle and Grove Street and brought in as strays.
Adopted animals
July 19: Moonstone, a male grey/white cat, was adopted.
July 19: Mittens, a female black/white cat was adopted.
July 19: Blue, a male brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
July 20: Harp, a female brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
July 20: Monk, a female grey kitten, was adopted.
July 20: Bobbie the Builder, a female white/black kitten, was adopted.
July 21: Mole, a male brown tabby cat, was adopted.
July 22: Crab, a male white kitten, was adopted.
July 22: Pop, a male dwarf hamster, was adopted.
July 23: Lobster, a male white kitten, was adopted.
July 23: Wolverine, a male black kitten, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
July 21: The female white cat found on July 20 was reclaimed by her owner
