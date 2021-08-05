Adopted animals
July 26: Lumberjill, a female grey/white kitten, was adopted.
July 27: Aliah, a female black cat, was adopted.
July 28: Thadis, a male black kitten, was adopted.
July 30: Tommy, a male brown tabby cat, was adopted.
July 30: Ranger, a male brown tabby/white cat, was adopted.
July 31: Gabriella, female brown tabby/white cat, was adopted.
