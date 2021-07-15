Incoming animals
July 8: A female grey/tan terrier mix was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Sunnyvale Drive and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
July 5: Dumpling, a female orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
July 5: Gelato, a male orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
July 6: Beluga, a female brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
July 6: Blue, a male brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
July 6: Jason and Tim, two male guinea pigs, were adopted.
July 7: Fiji and Jr., two male guinea pigs, were adopted together.
July 9: Thelma and Louise, two female kittens, were adopted together.
July 9: Licorice, a female black kitten, was adopted.
July 10: Walter and Wyatt, two male kittens, were adopted together.
July 10: Lunch Lady, a female black cat, was adopted.
