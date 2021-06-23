Incoming animals
June 16: A female brown/black shepherd mix was found at Brown Street and Grant Street and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
June 14: Clover, a female brown tabby cat, was adopted.
June 14: Simon and Callie, two senior cats, were adopted together.
June 15: Biscuit, a female black kitten, was adopted.
June 17: Barbie Girl, a female calico kitten, was adopted.
June 17: Ken and Chelsea, two kittens, were adopted together.
June 17: Reese, a male flame point Siamese kitten, was adopted.
June 17: Snickers, a female black kitten, was adopted.
June 17: Twix and Oreo, two kittens, were adopted together.
June 18: Skipper, a male orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
June 19: Ellie, a female grey/white Pit Bull mix, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
June 17: The female, brown/black shepherd mix was reclaimed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.