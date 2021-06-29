Incoming animals
June 25: Three kittens were found on Adeline Way and Exchange Avenue and brought in as strays.
Adopted animals
June 24: Bubs, a male Siamese kitten, was adopted.
June 25: Oingo and Boingo, two male orange tabby kittens, were adopted together.
June 26: Penguin and Puffin, two female grey/white kittens, were adopted together.
June 26: Pearl, a female grey/white kitten, was adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.