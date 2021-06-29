healdsburg animal shelter
Photo courtesy Humane Society of Sonoma County

Incoming animals

June 25: Three kittens were found on Adeline Way and Exchange Avenue and brought in as strays.

Adopted animals

June 24: Bubs, a male Siamese kitten, was adopted.

June 25: Oingo and Boingo, two male orange tabby kittens, were adopted together.

June 26: Penguin and Puffin, two female grey/white kittens, were adopted together.

June 26: Pearl, a female grey/white kitten, was adopted.

