State Water Resource Control Board drought emergency regulation approved
On July 12, the California Office of Administrative Law (OAL) approved the State Water Resource Control Board’s drought emergency regulation for the Russian River watershed.
The emergency regulation provides the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Water Rights and users within the Russian River watershed a methodology for determining the extent to which water is unavailable for diversion purposes at water users’ priority of right.
It also authorizes the deputy director to issue curtailment orders that require recipients to stop diverting water unless and until, “One, they have authorization to continue diverting pursuant to one of the exceptions enumerated in the regulation, or (2) they receive notice that the curtailment order has been lifted,” according to the OAL’s notice of approval of emergency regulatory action.
The emergency regulation also gives the the State Water Resources Control Board's deputy director for the Division of Water Rights the authority to implement curtailment actions in the event that Lake Mendocino storage targets are not met for upper Russian River watershed curtailments or when flows are insufficient to support all water right priorities.
Folks can read the OAL notice here.
Learn how to set up a recycled water tank and pump
The city of Healdsburg posted a how-to video on the city Facebook page that shows how you can set up a recycled water storage tank with a pump.
The video takes viewers through the process of setting up an external water pump and the necessary hardware and steps needed to distribute water from a recycled water tank.
Folks can view the video here.
Annual hotdog dinner returns
The Healdsburg Senior Center is hosting its annual hotdog potluck dinner on July 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Senior Center. The potluck dinner is a 63-year tradition and folks who join in on the celebration will enjoy a complete meal sponsored by the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club.
Those who want to attend the dinner should RSVP by calling 707-431-3324 by Friday, July 23 at 12 p.m.
Next week at Tuesdays on the Plaza
The next Tuesdays in the Plaza concert will take place on July 20 at 6 p.m. Tom Rigney & Flambeau will be performing a medley of cajun/zydeco music.
Concerts are free and take place at Plaza Park each Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.