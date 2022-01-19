Blood drive
The Healdsburg Fire Department is participating in the annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive on Saturday, Jan. 23. The bucket brigade is a friendly competition between fire departments in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties to see who can get the most blood donations. The blood drive takes place on Jan. 23 at the Healdsburg Fire Department from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
To make an appointment, click here.
Healdsburg Housing Element
The Healdsburg Housing Element update is now underway. State law requires that the Housing Element of the General Plan be updated every eight years.
The Healdsburg City Council kicked off 2022 with a workshop for the housing element update to the city’s General Plan and appointed nine community members to serve on the Housing Element Work Group.
The city is now seeking community input regarding the Housing Element update and is encouraging residents to take a Housing Element survey here.
The survey consists of six questions and all input will remain anonymous.
Infrastructure repairs
To assure the operation of the city wastewater treatment plant under multiple circumstances, the city operates and maintains a 1,250 kilowatt backup generator for the plant. According to the latest city manager report, city staff recently identified some much needed repairs to the generator. A second generator was installed in order to dismantle the existing generator and repair it.
Repair work will continue throughout the month of January.
Proposed Healdsburg Avenue apartments
A Healdsburg Planning Commission hearing was originally scheduled for Jan. 11 in order to discuss the proposed 30-unit apartment complex at 3 Healdsburg Avenue, however, the meeting has been continued to a future date yet to be determined.
This was at the request of the project applicant. The project applicant wants to hold a neighborhood meeting to discuss the project and make changes to the project in response to comments received in advance of an official planning commission workshop.
Hotel Healdsburg Residences
On Jan. 25 at 6 p.m., the Healdsburg Planning Commission will hold a virtual public workshop to review plans and design concepts for a proposed 16-unit hotel residences project called “Hotel Healdsburg Residences.”
The proposed project is located at the northeast corner of Healdsburg Avenue and North Street. The purpose of the workshop is to introduce the project to the commission and garner community and commission input. No official action will be taken during the meeting.
Good-bye Christmas tree
Wondering what happened to the Healdsburg Plaza Christmas tree? City workers took down the 45-foot tree on Jan. 4. The tree came from Grants Pass, OR from a sustainable farm and made its way to Healdsburg on a tree-ride sharing truck, which dropped off trees in Novato and Napa.
After city workers took down the tree, the tree was mulched and recycled.
