Community meeting on fire ecology, grazing benefits
The Healdsburg Fire Department is hosting a free community presentation on fire ecology and grazing on Aug. 4 at the Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Panelists include Peter Nelson, fire ecologist and Coast Miwok and tribal citizen of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria; Clint McKay, tribal citizen of the Dry Creek Band of Pomo; Sarah Keiser, a holistic herder with Wild Oat Hollow; Stephanie Larson, University of California Cooperative Extension Livestock and Range Management Advisor; Chase Cianfichi, owner and founder of Chasin Goat Grazing; Jason Liles of Senator Mike McGuire’s Office; District 4 Supervisor James Gore; registered professional forester Jacob Harrower; Jake Newell, a specialist with Sonoma County Ag + Open Space; Linda Collister, Healdsburg Fire Division Chief and Fire Marshal; Parks Open Space Superintendent Jamie Licea and Priscilla and Pat Abercrombie of Fitch Mountain COPE.
Attendees will learn about fire ecology and the benefits of grazing and will be able to ask questions during a Q&A time.
For questions about the event, call Linda Collister at 707-431-3125.
Additionally, the Healdsburg Fire Department will soon be resuming their CPR classes. Check their Facebook page for updates or for more information.
Healdsburg swim center now open
With a return to limited funding in the new fiscal year, the Healdsburg Community Services Department is able to open the Healdsburg swim center through Aug. 13. The swim center is offering swim lessons, lap swim and limited recreational swim. For more information regarding swim center programs, click here.
Mass grading completed at Montage Park and fire substation
The mass grading for the Montage Park and the fire substation has been completed. The park and fire station aspects of the Montage/Saggio Hills development plan, which includes the completed Montage hotel.
Over the past few weeks, the developer’s contractor completed the grading work by burying a serpentine knoll in the future park area and moving excess material off the fire station site.
According to the latest city manager update, the work is also being coordinated with the grading of the future affordable housing site and construction of the Parkland Farms Boulevard connection.
Work commences on Highland Circle/Scenic Lane waterline extension
The city of Healdsburg has contracted with Piazza Construction for the construction of the Highland Circle to Scenic Lane waterline extension project and construction was slated to start on July 19. The project will take approximately three months.
The project will extend the existing water main line from Highland Circle to Scenic Lane and to South Scenic Lane, an approximate distance of 300 feet.
In addition, two fire hydrants will be installed along Scenic Lane where none currently exist, according to the latest Friday city manager update.
During construction, driving portions of Highland Circle and northern portions of Scenic Lane may be impacted by traffic control, construction and construction area signs.
Driveway access won’t be interrupted, but residents and drivers are asked to observe and adhere to any area construction signage.
“Though temporary impacts are inevitable, our goal is to complete the project without creating any more disturbance than necessary. Normal construction hours will be between 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Work is not anticipated on Saturdays, Sundays, or holidays in an effort to reduce the impact to adjacent residents,” states the update.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the project should call Healdsburg Senior Engineer, Clay Thistle at 707-431-3391 or email him at cthistle@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
