Tuesdays in the Plaza continues
The free Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series continues with a variety of upcoming acts.
The next Tuesdays in the Plaza concert is on Aug. 17, however the performer has yet to be announced. On Aug. 24, Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers will perform and on Aug. 31, The Space Orchestra will perform a tribute to Joe Crocker’s, “Mad Dogs and Englishmen.”
The concert series is made possible by support from the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District and from sponsors Montage Healdsburg, Pilates 509, Nature’s Tailor Landscaping, Big John’s Market, Barbara and Howard Wollner, Lynda and Louis Jordan, Sally and Joe Briggs, Luxe Places International Realty, Hotel Trio and the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Noon.
Healdsburg Fire Department sends strike team to Dixie Fire
On July 17, the Healdsburg Fire Department deployed a type 3 strike team to the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County and were then moved to the Dixie Fire, which is now the state’s biggest single fire on record.
As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned through 487,764 acres in Northern California near Lassen National Forest.
Healdsburg Fire swapped out to a second crew this week and the strike team includes Captain Gerald Williams, Engineer Justin Potter, Firefighters Blake Ratto and Aiden Boettger. The team will be providing aid for a 14-day commitment.
COVID-19 testing site at Healdsburg Community Center
Curative will be providing free COVID-19 tests at the Healdsburg Community Center at 1557 Healdsburg Avenue every Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred.
To make an appointment, visit the Curative website.
Work on Foss Creek pathway extension continues
Construction work continues on the extension of the Foss Creek pathway. Segments seven and eight of the project will extend the pathway from the storm water detention basin, adjacent to the skate park, north across Dry Creek Road and continuing north to the intersection of Grove Street and Healdsburg Avenue.
Current work activities include installing aggregate base material and pathway lighting conduits in preparation for paving, according to the most recent city manager update.
Earlier last month, the 80-foot prefabricated weathered steel bridge was set crossing Foss Creek. Next, crews will work on intersection and traffic signal work where the pathway crosses Dry Creek Road.
Construction is ahead of schedule and the pathway is expected to open later this calendar year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.