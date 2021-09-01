New lieutenant
The Healdsburg Police Department’s very own Luis Rodriguez is the department’s new lieutenant. Rodriguez was appointed to the lieutenant role following former Lt. Matt Jenkins’s promotion to police chief. Rodriguez has been with the Healdsburg Police Department for 18 years.
For the last 13 years Rodriguez has served as the department’s sergeant. In his time with the department he’s held several other assignments including detective, administrative sergeant, field training program supervisor, defensive tactics instructor and range master.
Rodriguez is a Healdsburg native and graduated from Healdsburg High School. He went on to Sonoma State University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He is also a graduate of Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute class 306.
He lives in Healdsburg with his wife and three children.
Best Western Dry Creek Inn makes water savings improvements
The Best Western Dry Creek Inn recently completed a retrofit project to outfit guest rooms with water efficient showers and sinks, which are the hotel’s biggest water users.
The improvements are expected to save 770,000 gallons per year, assuming high occupancy, according to the city of Healdsburg.
According to the most recent city manager update, Healdsburg continues to meet water conservation goals and is maintaining a 55% reduction in water usage.
Badger substation reconstruction
Work continues this week on the badger substation reconstruction project near Badger Park. The project contractor recently completed testing related to new foundations and began deconstruction of portions of the high-voltage bus work and supports.
Next, contractors will lay stronger foundations and remove obsolete equipment. Work on the project will continue for the next several months, however, no interruptions in electrical service are expected.
COVID testing at the community center
Curative is still offering free PCR COVID-19 testing on Mondays at the Healdsburg Community Center through Sept. 5.
Testing is available at the center at 1557 Healdsburg Ave. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but should arrive by 1:30 p.m. To sign up for a test, visit cur.tv/healdsburg.
