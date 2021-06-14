After over a year of being closed, both the Healdsburg Community Center and the Healdsburg Senior Center are reopening tomorrow, June 15.
The reopening is happening in conjunction with the state’s reopening on June 15 and the removal of the state’s color-coded coronavirus monitoring system, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Under the state’s Blueprint for Reopening and new mask guidance, Healdsburg community and senior center visitors who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks or to socially distance, according to a statement from the Healdsburg Community Services Department.
Visitors who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks at all times while indoors at either site.
According to Healdsburg Community Services, this will be a self-reported system and there will be no requirement to carry or show proof of vaccination at either site.
Community and senior center staff will continue to wear masks at both sites while indoors.
To celebrate the reopening of the senior center, there will be several activities and events for seniors throughout this week.
The events are as follows:
● Tuesday, June 15
1:30 – 3 p.m. – Welcome Back Open House at the Senior Center: Community Services Department staff will be on site to welcome back seniors and spend some time catching up. Light refreshments will be served.
● Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Open Hours. Drop-in hours to say hello, meet with friends, play games and reconnect.
● Friday, June 18
10:00 a.m. – “It’s-Good-2-Be-Back Brunch Social.” A complimentary brunch social from the Healdsburg Community Services Team welcoming back all senior center members and friends age 60 or better. Reservations are required in advance. RSVP to 707-431-3324.
● Monday, June 21 – Friday, June 25
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Open Hours. Drop-in hours to say hello, meet with friends, play games and reconnect. Registration for July classes and events will begin on Wednesday, June 23.
Call the Healdsburg Senior Center at 707-431-3324 for more information about any of the reopening activities.
Healdsburg Community Center
At the community center, regular operating hours — Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — will resume on June 15.
The community center’s operations will initially focus on the start of Summer Camp HBG, beginning June 16, and will later add rentals, classes and other activities for June and July.
For more information call the community center at 707-431-3301.
What about city hall?
According to a city manager report, city hall will reopen to the public on July 1 with some limitations.
“I think we’ve gotten a lot better at digital services, but I think we’ve also learned that tele-work is something that can work for our employees, so in conjunction with this opening we are launching a tele-work pilot program for eligible employees,” Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay said during a June 7 city council meeting.
He said plans are on track to re-start in-person city council meetings after the council’s annual July recess.
“We do have some technological work to do to make that work, but I assure you our team is working hard to get to that point,” Kay said.
