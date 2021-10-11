The Healdsburg Community Services Department will be bringing forward several suggestions to the city council on Oct. 18 regarding the future operation of the parklet and open streets programs.
The community services department held a virtual community forum on Oct. 5 and 6 to discuss the suggestions — which include proposals for addressing program staff, code enforcement, duration and design considerations — and to solicit business and resident feedback.
Healdsburg’s parklet program, which allows businesses to apply for a temporary outdoor activities permit or for a temporary parklet permit, was implemented in June 2020 to allow businesses to be able to operate outdoors and or create their own parklet.
Around the same time, the city council approved the open streets program, which initially closed Plaza Street between Healdsburg Avenue and Center and East Streets.
In December 2020, council decided to reopen a portion of Plaza Street to traffic. The stretch of Plaza Street between Center and East Streets remained closed for the open streets program.
On April 5, 2021, the city council voted unanimously to extend the temporary parklet program until Jan. 17, 2023 and the council also directed city staff to explore options for an ongoing parklet program and to discuss the future of the open streets program.
According to Matt Milde, the city’s community services facilities and events supervisor, there are 31 parklets permitted with a temporary outdoor activities permit expiring on Dec. 31, 2021. Of those 31, 18 are parklets, five are sidewalk uses, six are loading zones and two are right-of-way uses.
There are four parklets permitted with a temporary parklet permit expiring on Jan. 17, 2023 and there are 17 applicants in various stages of the approval process.
While the council wanted city staff to look at options for a longer term parklet program, doing so requires staff to analyze several considerations regarding a more permanent program.
“Looking at the ongoing parklet program, we need to consider a few more things if this program were to continue,” Milde said.
In part, the considerations and suggested proposals for the parklet program are as follows:
- Consideration 1-Administrative: Managing a parklet program poses capacity issues for city staff. The proposed solution is to have the public works department oversee and manage all aspects of the parklet program and a part-time staff member would need to be hired.
- Consideration 2-Enforcement: If the parklet program continues, a mechanism for enforcement and citing violations would be required. The proposed solution is for staff to develop an enforcement, citation and appeal process.
- Consideration 3-Duration/location/concentration: How long will the program last, what types of businesses will qualify, how many parklet permits should be issued and where can parklets be located? City staff proposes permitting businesses to build a parklet under a three-year renewable term under a revocable license agreement. Parklet applications would be limited to businesses in the downtown commercial and Plaza retail zoning districts. Personal care services like spas, nail salons and barbers would be ineligible to apply for a parklet permit.
- Consideration 4-Design review and maintenance: Parklets should be functional, safe and welcoming and so applicants will be required to provide specific design parameters that would meet design guidelines. Parklets that utilize a public parking stall would be required to install a deck.
- Consideration 5-Future roadwork: Extending the program long term requires planning for how to treat parklets when necessary roadwork arises. Roadwork in areas where parklets are located will resume its normal schedule and parklet owners would be notified 60 days prior to roadwork.
- Consideration 6-Program fee: “Once the temporary program has concluded and parklets are permitted on an ongoing basis, the private commercial use of publicly funded spaces needs to be addressed,” Milde said.
In other words, in an ongoing parklet program parklet operators would need to pay a fair usage fee for the loss of public parking. The recommended fee is $279 per parking space per month.
- Consideration 7-Weather events: There is the potential need for the city to dismantle a parklet for safety reasons due to weather. Parklet guidelines would include clear language that states in an emergency, the city reserves the right to dismantle or remove a section of a parklet.
City staff is proposing to end the open streets program and reopen Plaza Street to traffic.
Resident Walter Niederberger said he thinks the open streets has been a great program and will be disappointed if the city council decides to not continue the program.
Healdsburg Community Services Director Mark Themig said while he too thinks the program has been great, it is costly, running up a price tag of $126,000 so far for the city.
“We aren’t seeing the return on the investment. It needs to be rethought,” Themig said.
Restaurateur Dustin Valette and a few other residents voiced support for the parklet program and its continuation.
The parklet and open streets discussion will continue at the next city council meeting on Oct. 18 where council members will consider the staff proposals for the program.
