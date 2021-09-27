The 43rd annual Healdsburg Farmers Market holiday craft market is opening for the season on Oct. 2 and will run through Dec. 18.
Artisan craftsmen and local artists will be at the market each Saturday through the closing date.
Residents can get an early start to the holiday shopping season or simply pick out a special gift from the wide array of goods, jewelry, pottery, clothes, decorative wreaths, handbags and wallets, art and bath and body goods among other items.
Each week the market will feature a different artist and along with the craft market, the usual farmers market will also take place.
“By shopping at the market you’re supporting our local farmers, food producers, artists and craftspeople, and you’re experiencing a way of shopping which existed in our agriculture-centric town for 43 years, making it one of the oldest in the state,” Healdsburg market manager Janet Ciel said in a press release.
The craft market and farmers market will run each Saturday, rain or shine, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
For a list of participating artists and creators, visit: https://www.healdsburgfarmersmarket.org/october-december-craft-market/.
