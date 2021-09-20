The Healdsburg Fire Department responded to reports of a smoke smell at Uniquely Chic Floral & Home around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
One of the shop workers, Janine, said she went in to open the shop for the day and noticed a strong smoke smell and called the fire department.
Two engines are currently responding to the call and are investigating the smoke smell. The two engines are blocking a portion of Healdsburg Avenue and Healdsburg Police are on scene to direct traffic.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.