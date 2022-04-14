The 24th annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival returns to Healdsburg June 13-19 and tickets for the popular event go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at Healdsburgjazz.org.
Healdsburg Jazz Artistic Director Marcus Shelby will present seven days of award-winning international and local artists including NEA Jazz Masters Dave Holland and Kenny Barron, blues legend Charlie Musselwhite, vocalists Bobi Céspdes and Paula West, and others.
The festival will kick off with an opening night dinner and dessert show at Hotel Healdsburg with Tiffany Austin’s “soul sessions,” and will conclude with a Father’s Day with Paula West at Truett Hurst Winery.
Other festival events include curated pairings of music and dance, spoken word and a free, day-long Juneteenth celebration on June 19.
Festival performances will take place in both indoor and outdoor settings including Hotel Healdsburg, Little Saint, the Raven Performing Arts Center, Elephant in the Room, The Jackson Theater in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg Farmers’ Market, St. Paul’s Church, Truett Hurst Winery and the Healdsburg Plaza.
“After over two years of the pandemic, lockdowns, and much uncertainty, we are very thankful and proud to present this year’s expanded festival. We are honored to present so many diverse groups, programs, and concerts including a very special concert with NEA Jazz Masters Dave Holland and Kenny Barron produced by our founder Jessica Felix,” Marcus Shelby said in a statement. “We will present a wide-range of styles and disciplines from straight ahead classic jazz and modern swing, rhythm and blues, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, brass bands, gospel, funk, soul music, choirs, poets, spoken word artists, and dance companies. We are equally committed to music education for young people through our festival programming and are excited to hold pre-concert talks, master classes, and present our own Healdsburg Jazz Future all-stars performance.”
The festival will also pair food with music and will feature special course dinners and wine events involving Chef Kyle Connaughton of the three-Michelin-star restaurant, SingleThread, Little Saint's Chef Bryan Oliver, and the team at Dry Creek Kitchen headed by Chef Wyatt Keith.
“We look forward to having everyone experience world class music, food, and culture for 7 days in wine country at this year’s Festival,” Shelby said.
Sponsors for this year's festivities include the Foley Family Charitable Foundation, Stay Healdsburg/Healdsburg Tourism, Hotel Healdsburg, Little Saint/Saint Joseph’s Art Foundation, Truett Hurst Winery, the San Francisco Chronicle.
In addition to the festival, Healdsburg Jazz sponsors several free music education programs in local primary and secondary schools, as well as for adults, and presents a series of year-round concerts and virtual and in-person discussions, according to a Healdsburg Jazz press release.
