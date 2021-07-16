Manuel “Mike” Lownes, who was born and raised in Healdsburg, turned 103 on Wednesday. He was born near the Felta Road area on July 14, 1918 at 7 a.m.
With a little over a century of life under his belt, Lownes has seen and done a lot over the years, but much of his life story takes place in Healdsburg where he grew up, lived and worked on several different farms and ranches.
He went to the Felta School when he was 5 and recalls working on setting up the school house fire before other students would arrive.
While his mother died when he was young, his father worked on putting in the concrete sidewalks on Plaza Street, which used to be simple wooden sidewalks, according to Lownes.
Lownes went to the old Healdsburg High School and graduated in 1937. After school, he went to work on a farm in Alexander Valley and learned how to dry prunes.
After living in Modesto for three years, he later moved back to the area and worked on a dairy ranch in Napa where he milked cows, plowed the fields and did other farm hand chores. He also worked at a Napa-based steam laundry mat for some time.
He made his way back to Healdsburg where he worked at the city’s water department.
Lownes eventually married and had kids and was married for almost seven years before his wife died.
During his later life in Healdsburg, Lownes worked on a dairy farm on Fitch Mountain and on a ranch in Dry Creek Valley and later worked at Garret’s Hardware.
Lownes retired in 1987 and settled in Windsor.
Now his daughter, Debbie Little, takes care of him at their home in Windsor.
When asked what the key is to living a good life, Lownes said prayer.
“Before I go to sleep I always say a prayer and I am here today,” Lownes said. He also said, “I like to take care of people that take care of me.”
Little said she feels blessed to have had her dad for all these years.
“He is such a strong person,” Little said. “He is just loved by so many people.”
She said growing up, Lownes raised her as his “other son.” Over the years, he taught her how to shoot a rifle while hunting and all of the ins and outs of plumbing.
“He made me a full tomboy and would take me hunting and he’d put me on his shoulders and I'd point out a rabbit … and he taught me plumbing. He is just a miracle, and he taught me how to respect people,” Little said.
One of Little’s favorite memories with her dad is when she shot her first jack rabbit while hunting.
“I picked up my first 22 rifle at the age of 5 and I shot my first jack rabbit and he was so excited and I was so excited and I felt like he was so proud of me. That look on his face, I’ll never forget it,” Little said.
Little also recalls climbing under homes with Lownes and fixing toilets, washing machines and wringer washing machines with him.
Little also carries fond memories of the time Lownes helped her get her first car, a 1965 metallic blue Ford Mustang. With help from a loan from her dad, she paid $800 for the car.
To celebrate her dad’s big birthday, Little planned a drive-by style birthday party, similar to what they did last year to celebrate his birthday, where family and friends could drive by and say “hi” and enjoy some cake.
“I’m still alive and still going strong and having a good birthday party tonight,” Lownes said on July 14, his birthday.
