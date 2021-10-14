Duiven named community development director, design application extension for mixed-use project approved
New community development director
Longtime city planner Scott Duiven has been named the city’s new community development director. Duiven will be replacing Luke Sims, who has been the city’s interim development director for the last year.
Sims made the announcement at the planning commission’s most recent meeting on Oct. 12.
“I want to take this moment to congratulate Scott. It was a very competitive process. The city manager knew that the right decision was Scott Duiven and we are very excited about it,” Sims said.
Duiven said he looks forward to working more closely with the commissioners in this new role.
“There’s some exciting projects on the horizon, so hopefully we’ll be meeting more often,” Duiven said.
Sims will be with the city through the end of October and Duiven will start his new position next month.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to be of service to Healdsburg during this interim period. I thought I had capped off my career, but I’m really glad that I was able to cap it off in Healdsburg,” Sims said.
Time extension for major design review application
During its meeting on Tuesday, the planning commission unanimously approved a one-year time extension for an approved major design review application for a mixed-use project on 0.5 acres of land at 807 Healdsburg Ave.
The project includes the demolition of two existing dwelling units and the construction of two new buildings. The first building will be a two-story mixed-use space with first floor commercial space and one residential unit above.
The second building will be a two-story residential building with three multifamily units.
“This was approved by the planning commission back in September of 2020. The design review would have expired on Oct. 2 unless a building permit was issued. They did file a request for an extension of time on Sept. 10, 2021,” Duiven.
He said the project applicant does have a building permit application with the city, however, the application is still in the review process.
The building design features modern and clean lines and neutral colors such as taupes, greys and white.
Housing Element Work Group appointment
Commissioner Carrie Hunt was appointed to the Healdsburg Housing Element work group, a group that will provide the City of Healdsburg with input and guidance on a roadmap for housing production and programs and goals for 2023-2030 as part of the 6th Cycle Housing Element.
Hunt expressed interest in volunteering her time for the work group and since none of the other commissioners were interested in the role, Hunt was selected for the position.
The Healdsburg Housing Element work group is looking for new members in the following categories:
- A member that rents their primary residence
- A member with lived experience of homelessness
- A member from the Healdsburg business community
- A member from a local non-profit organization
- A member representing the faith-based community
- A three community members at large
Applications are available on the city’s website under Government: Boards and Commissions, Housing Element Work Group at:https://healdsburg.gov/1027/Housing-Element-Work-Group.
Applications are due to the office of the city clerk by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
