The Healdsburg Police Department is once again participating in the REDCOM Sonoma County canned food drive. Through Dec. 17 people are encouraged to drop off non-perishable foods to the Healdsburg Police Department lobby on Center Street.
“The food drive is a competition that is organized by REDCOM between Sonoma County 9-1-1 dispatch centers. This is the second year the drive has been happening — Healdsburg won last year, and we'd like to see that continue,” said Healdsburg Police Chief Matt Jenkins.
Things like canned soup, vegetables, beans, tuna, pasta sauce, whole grain breakfast cereals and peanut or other nut butters are all good food drive items to consider donating.
Last year local dispatchers in partnership with REDCOM gathered nearly 6,000 food items and this year, REDCOM aims to beat that number in food donations.
According to a statement from REDCOM posted on their Facebook page, they’ll be checking in every Friday with each 9-1-1 center’s totals.
Participating 9-1-1 centers/police departments include Healdsburg, the Petaluma Police Department, the Sebastopol Police Department, the Santa Rosa Police Department and Sonoma State University Police Department.
Folks can also donate food year-round to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, Food for Thought Food Bank, Catholic Charities and the Redwood Gospel Mission Food Recovery.
