MONDAY, April 4
11:17 a.m. Fraud on March Avenue. Reporting party said his contractor’s email was hacked. He received a portal to make a payment and sent $17,000 to the contractor. The contractor advised that he didn’t receive the payment and was hacked. Report taken.
2:26 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Reed Court. A vehicle was stopped for running a red light. The male driver was unlicensed and was issued a citation.
2:41 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party said he was verbally harassed. An officer responded and both parties were separated and the aggressor walked away.
4:31 p.m. Harassment on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party said she was attacked with an ax on her way to work and she has a suspect. Possibly a harassment incident.
6:35 p.m. Disturbance on Front Street. Reporting party said he was being followed and verbally harassed. Officers responded but were unable to locate the suspect.
7:04 p.m. Reckless driving on Vine Street. A silver Chevy truck occupied by two males was seen doing donuts in a parking lot and ran over a curb and left at high speed.
8:24 p.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. The reporting party called to report that his vehicle was hit while it was parked.
TUESDAY, April 5
2:22 p.m. Harassment on Foss Creek Circle. Reporting party said since he quit his job his boss threatened him and made him fear for his safety.
2:31 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. A vehicle was seen speeding and swerving. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
WEDNESDAY, April 6
3:44 a.m. Drunk driver on Grove Street. CHP transfer. Caller reported a vehicle accident. A smaller vehicle hit at least one parked vehicle. Officers responded and medical aid was started as a precaution. A male subject was cited and released from the scene to a responsible party.
10:38 a.m. Indecent exposure on Healdsburg Avenue. A male was observed pulling his pants down. An officer responded and noticed that the man did not appear to be indecently exposed.
1:59 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street.
11:19 p.m. Sexual assualt on Hummingbird Court. Lake County sheriff called to report that a victim was currently in their jurisdiction and was reporting the above crime that took place somewhere in Healdsburg. Lake County took the initial report and a SART was performed at Sutter in Lake Port. Exact location of the crime is still being determined. Report taken.
THURSDAY, April 7
3:24 p.m. Drunk driver on S Fitch Mountain Road. Information forwarded to CHP.
5:07 p.m. Non-injury accident on Fitch Street.
5:26 p.m. Parole violation on Smith Court. Reporting party said his neighbor told him his step son was at his home. No one was supposed to be at the residence. Reporting party stated the step son was just released from prison and has a restraining order against him. Arrest Made.
10:01 p.m. Prowler on East Street. A male subject walked through the property and climbed over the fence to an apartment complex. Reporting party would like to press charges for trespassing. Issue resolved peacefully.
FRIDAY, April 8
12:15 a.m. Fireworks violation on Ward Street.
9:06 a.m. Disturbance on Dry Creek Road. Reporting party said there was a verbal altercation going on possibly over a dispute of personal property. One of the males involved got in his vehicle and left.
11:11 a.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party said she was in a minor collision and her shoulder was injured. Collision occurred on the off ramp. CHP advised.
12:52 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party believes that a vehicle that was brought in for service was actually an outstanding stolen vehicle. Report taken.
SATURDAY, April 9
4:31 a.m. Accident at Westside Road. Reports of a white sedan that went into the oncoming lane. Officers responded and assisted with the collision. Fire and medical aid arrived to the scene.
7:34 p.m. Vandalism on Front Street. Report taken.
7:39 p.m. Vandalism on Front Street. Report taken.
8:40 p.m. Drunk driver at Central Healdsburg off ramp. A black SUV was observed breaking unnecessarily, swerving into other lanes and going slow on the highway. The driver was arrested and transported to the county jail.
SUNDAY, April 10
2:26 a.m. Public intoxication. Reporting party stated a male subject was trying to open his car. Officers responded and arrested the male suspect for public intoxication and transported to the county jail.
11:28 a.m. Petty theft on First Street. Reporting party said his daughter’s bike was stolen the night before. Report taken.
12:31 p.m. Harassment on Ferrero Drive. Reporting party stated they were receiving harassing messages. Report taken.
8:17 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. A vehicle was running red lights and going all over the roadway. The driver was given a warning.
9:49 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. A vehicle was stopped for having a broken tail light and for crossing the line. A male driver was arrested and transported to the county jail.
