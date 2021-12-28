MONDAY, Dec. 13
12:43 a.m. Drunk driver at the roundabout. Officer initiated activity of a driver who was driving on the train tracks near the roundabout. The male driver was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail. The car was towed.
9:22 a.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that the night before someone used bolt cutters to cut a large hole in the fence and the suspect attempted to steal tires and exhaust and brake systems. Owner requested additional police patrol in the night and early morning hours.
12:15 p.m. Graffiti on Healdsburg Avenue. Report taken.
3:14 p.m. Threats on Center Street. An individual came into the police department to speak to an officer about threatening messages that she received.
3:16 p.m. Weapons violation on Prince Avenue. A student had a knife. Report taken.
5:56 p.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue/Front Street. A white Nissan pickup hit the guardrail of the Healdsburg Memorial Bridge. The driver left the car and ran off. Report taken.
TUESDAY, Dec. 14
2:56 p.m. Accident on Grove Street. Multiple callers reported an accident between two cars. There were no injuries. Report taken.
8:24 p.m. Vandalism on Phillip Drive. Reporting party states they were sitting in their living room and the window was suddenly shattered by someone throwing rocks. Officers responded to the area and searched for a suspect but were unable to locate the suspect. Report taken.
9:03 p.m. Petty theft on Piper Street. Reporting party states while he was inside his bike went missing.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15
9:43 a.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. The reporting party has video footage of two males stealing items from outside the store during overnight hours. The reporting party did not want to press charges, but wanted to trespass the subjects.
10:47 a.m. Accident on East Street. Reporting party states a vehicle ran into a building. There were no injuries but the airbag did go off. Officers responded, report taken.
6:08 p.m. Burglary on Grant Avenue. Someone broke into the well area and the lock to the area was missing. There was also garbage and human feces all around and someone damaged a light.
11:03 p.m. Trespassing on Sunnyside Drive. Reporting party called stating that her husband was trying to break down the door. While on the phone the reporting party and the male subject continued to yell at one another and the subject was banging on the door and yelling to open the door. Reporting party stated that the subject was then getting into an altercation with one of the neighbors. All officers responded to the residence and detained the subject. The male subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
THURSDAY, Dec. 16
12:35 p.m. Annoying/harassing phone calls on Adobe Road. Reporting party states he is receiving constant/excessive harassment via telephone from a female Healdsburg resident while at his home. The reporting party was informed to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office to report as a victim. The reporting party was informed on what to do if the female calls him back.
6:09 p.m. Petty theft on Pordon Lane. Three packages were stolen from the reporting party’s porch, about $300 in goods.
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
9 a.m. Warrant service on Poppy Hill Drive. Reporting party states a certain individual is screaming "help" and asked them to call 911. A second caller stated that possibly yesterday a man broke into his mom's car and punched his face. One female subject was arrested on “do not cite” Sonoma County warrants.
2:32 p.m. Warrant service on Heron Drive. There was a male with his pants on the ground wearing a life vest and a green hat sitting on a bench. The reporting party thought the behavior was inappropriate for being at a park. The male was arrested for several Sonoma County warrants and for a Marin County warrant.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
6:21 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that while waiting in line for a gift drive additional people showed up and tried to cut in line. The subjects started fighting and screaming. Three officers responded and the issue was resolved.
1:09 p.m. Vandalism on University Avenue. Reporting party states at 10 a.m. a broken window with a sleeping bag nearby was discovered and they suspect the person associated with the sleeping bag is responsible. An officer responded and a report was taken.
3:13 p.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. The reporting party called to say a theft was in progress, a female was putting liquor in her purse and the same female had previously stolen $447 worth of product. The suspect was detained by officers and cited.
6:25 p.m. Trespassing on Center Street. Reporting party requested an officer to check the lot for a trespassed subject. She stated a customer who is not supposed to be in the store, who previously tried to get physical with the reporting party, came into the store but had not left. The reporting party stated today the interaction was unpleasant as he was taunting her. An officer responded. The subject still needs to be identified. There was no crime.
10:31 p.m. Warrant service on Matheson Street. Officer initiated activity. A male subject was arrested on several Sonoma County warrants and transported to the county jail.
SUNDAY, Dec. 19
2:08 a.m. Public intoxication on Dry Creek Road. Officer initiated activity on the Dry Creek Road/U.S. Highway 101 Northbound off ramp. An individual was walking in the road, possibly trying to flag down cars, causing a disturbance. The officer provided the subject a ride home.
3:57 a.m. Graffiti on Grove Street. Report taken.
3:54 p.m. Possession of stolen property on Healdsburg Avenue. An officer made contact with a motorcycle. The male driver was arrested and transported to the county jail.
11:55 p.m. Reckless driving on Independence Lane in Geyserville. A female driver was stopped and cited for excessive speed.
