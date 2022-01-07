MONDAY, Dec. 27
7:39 a.m. Arson on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party wanted to file a report for someone who had set a bathroom trash can on fire. The manager wants the subject trespassed and has camera footage of the incident. Charges not pressed. Report taken.
10:13 a.m. Vandalism on Matheson Street. Reporting party was advised by a neighbor that the fence is down. Report taken.
TUESDAY, Dec. 28
2:01 a.m. Unlicensed driver on Vine Street. Driver stopped for not having lights on, was given a warning.
12:05 p.m. Unwanted subject on Matheson Street. A man in a blue sleeping bag was blocking the entrance/exit to a business establishment. An officer responded and said the subject would be moved along.
10:30 p.m. Public intoxication on Vine Street. A subject was banging on a door demanding to be let in. The subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
11:59 p.m. Disturbance on Twin Oaks Way. Reporting party states they heard male and female voices yelling. Officers responded and advised that it was a pool party.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29
10:58 a.m. Fraud on Fitch Mountain Terrace. Reporting party called the police department to report that someone is using her phone number to scam other residents. She didn’t get the name of the person calling but said when the person calls they pretend to be from PG&E. Sonic advised her to call the police.
1:45 p.m. Fraud on Center Street. Reporting party stated she received an email from Chase Credit Card rewards saying that approximately 155,000 rewards points were transferred out of her account to Air Canada. The points could accumulate to upwards of $2,000+. She stated she did not call to do the transfer. Chase Credit Card Rewards department recommended her come into the police department and file a report. Officer responded, report taken.
6:23 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated a man tried to get on his bus but told him he couldn’t get on and closed the door. The man started yelling obscenities. The man was unable to be located.
THURSDAY, Dec. 30
7:16 a.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. The female subject who tried to start a fire in the bathroom trash can returned to the same bathroom.
3:33 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue. A white BMW was going at a high rate of speed while exiting then almost hit three vehicles while exiting the freeway. Reporting party stated that the suspect vehicle hit a building and there was debris. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.
FRIDAY, Dec. 31
1:19 a.m. Drunk Driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. A male subject was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail.
2:02 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue/Front Street. Officer initiated activity. The vehicle almost hit the sergeant vehicle and then almost hit another vehicle. The male driver was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail.
9:46 a.m. Coroner’s case on Mountain View Road. Reporting party states they received the call by CHP transfer regarding an 82-year-old deceased male. Fire and Medical responded and REDCOM confirmed the dead body. The body was released to the family per the coroner's office and arrangements were made.
11:39 a.m. Indecent exposure on Grant Avenue. A male was defecating in someone’s yard. The reporting party did not want to press charges for indecent exposure and officers were unable to locate the male suspect.
1:04 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated they were yelled at by a male about conspiracy information while in the parking lot and they just want the police to know because he is walking around outside aggressively making statements to passersby. Officers arrived at the scene after the male suspect left.
6:30 p.m. Fireworks violation on Bridle Path. Numerous pops heard only and the reporting party thought it was correlated to New Years Eve. An officer responded but didn’t see or hear anything in the area.
10:54 p.m. Drunk driver on Mill Street. A man possibly intoxicated looked like he was leaving the parking lot in his car. An officer contacted the man and advised him not to drive.
SATURDAY, Jan. 1
12:03 a.m. Public intoxication on Vine Street. A publicly intoxicated female was given a ride.
4:26 p.m. Vandalism on Canyon Run. The day before the reporting party’s car was egged by three teenagers. The paint was damaged and the reporting party said she believes other cars were egged and wanted to report to an officer.
SUNDAY, Jan. 2
10:44 a.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that a white sedan was hit by a dark sedan and both cars took off. There were no visible injuries and officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate the subjects.
2:09 p.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Four bikes worth $20,000 were stolen.
11:29 p.m. Public intoxication on Matheson Street. Reports received that a woman was acting weird and throwing her shoes and toilet paper into the street. The female was arrested and transported to the county jail.
