MONDAY, Dec. 6
1 a.m. Driving on a suspended license. Officer initiated activity on Vine Street. Female subject stopped and cited.
11:42 a.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Female subject was cited on one Sonoma County warrant.
TUESDAY, Dec. 7
3:53 a.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road. Vehicle stopped for expired registration and false tabs. A male subject was cited under a Marin County warrant.
11:31 a.m. Weapon violation on Prince Avenue. A student was found to have a knife out. Report taken.
1:48 p.m. Grand theft on Highway 116. Reporting party’s sister stole her dog a few weeks ago. Call transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
7:51 p.m. Unwanted subject on Plaza Street. Reporting party stated that an adult male was being very verbally and physically aggressive with someone. Officers responded and the issue was resolved peacefully.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 8
12:10 a.m. Public intoxication on Plaza Street. A male subject appeared to be publicly intoxicated. Male and female said they were waiting for an Uber.
12:46 p.m. Resisting arrest on W Matheson Street. A female was fighting with two males. The second male drove away. All three subjects were pushing each other. One of the males was arrested and transported to the hospital for medical clearance after a taser was used on him. The male was then transported to the county jail. The female was arrested for 11550, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and transported to the county jail.
THURSDAY, Dec. 9
7:36 a.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party said he was clipped by a vehicle near the off ramp. No injuries were reported and no airbags were reported to be deployed.
12:42 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party said there was an unwanted male sitting on the patio who seemed intoxicated and walked away slowly and in a disoriented state.
3:23 p.m. Disturbance on Center Street. Two subjects came into the police department and both parties claimed the other was threatening them. Under further questioning both parties’ statements were inconclusive and found not to be credible. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other.
5:56 p.m. Accident on Grant Avenue. There were reports that one vehicle appeared to be in a collision. Officers responded and found that two vehicles were involved. Medical aid was requested and the fire department was requested for liquid cleanup in the roadway.
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
12:40 a.m. Warrant service on Powell Avenue. Officer initiated activity. A male subject was arrested under three Sonoma County warrants and transported to the county jail.
10:28 a.m. Petty theft on Grant Avenue. The reporting party said they noticed an RV stealing electricity from the building. Officers responded and the subject in the RV was informed of the complaint.
5:44 p.m. Reckless driving on southbound Redwood Highway/Asti. Two vehicles were reported to be racing south of Healdsburg. Transferred to CHP.
6:50 p.m. Battery on Prince Avenue. A third party reported that her 18-year-old daughter was hit in the head by a male. On the phone with the victim, she stated she came outside and a group was trying to fight her boyfriend. They tried to jump her boyfriend and she tried to stop them. The victim was hit in the process and does not know the male.
SATURDAY, Dec. 11
12:20 a.m. Physical disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Two females were fighting on the ground. Two males started fighting as well. Medical aid was requested and one male and one female were cited and released.
1:50 p.m. Drunk driver on Dry Creek Road. Reporting party observed a vehicle with a male tailing, swerving between vehicles and screaming and waving arms. The male driver was on the phone and seemed extremely distressed. Officers responded and the male’s vehicle was found at the hospital. The male had checked himself into the emergency department.
4:54 p.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated that a male in the gazebo at the park was damaging decorations and the gazebo. A second reporting party stated a secondary male attempted to intervene and a physical fight between the two broke out. Officers responded and the involved males were identified and both intoxicated. The subjects were released and kicked out of the park.
10:10 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. An unwanted male was refusing to leave. Officers responded but were unable to locate the man.
SUNDAY, Dec. 12
1:42 a.m. Physical disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reports of multiple males trying to fight each other. All officers responded and multiple males were detained. Medical aid was requested and the victim was transported to the hospital. Two males were arrested and transported to the county jail.
2:17 p.m. Physical disturbance on Vine Street. Reporting party said there were two males fighting. Three officers responded to the scene. The males did not need medical attention and said it was mutual combat. They were not willing to press charges.
3:44 p.m Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party said he saw a male throw a rock through the front window of a bank business and walked off. The male was arrested and transported to the county jail.
MONDAY, Dec. 13
12:22 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue at the roundabout. The male driver was stopped by an officer for driving on the railroad tracks. The driver also nearly hit the parked police car. The driver was given a field sobriety test, found to be driving under the influence and was arrested and transported to the county jail.
8:35 a.m. Assault on Matheson Street. Reporting party stated that an employee asked a transient to leave the grounds. The transient would not leave and tried to attack the employee. Subject said they do not want to press charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.