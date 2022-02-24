MONDAY, Feb. 14
10:55 a.m. Graffiti on Prentice Drive. Graffiti was seen on the rainbow fence at Gibbs Park on Prentice Drive. Report taken.
2:54 p.m. Reckless driving on Old Redwood Highway and Arata Drive. A vehicle was seen speeding, tailgating and flashing their brights. Incident logged for information.
5:27 p.m. Disturbance on Pine Circle. A woman called the police department crying saying her son was threatening to hurt her and is off his bipolar-related medications. Officers responded and the male subject didn’t meet 5150 criteria, but does have mental health issues. Information passed to the community oriented and equity (CORE) police team.
7:24 p.m. Defrauding on Dry Creek Road. A hotel guest refused to pay and locked himself in the room. Officers responded and the subject was moved along.
10:00 p.m. Public intoxication on Dry Creek Road. Reports of an angry drunk shouting and pounding on a truck. The male suspect was arrested and transported to the county jail.
TUESDAY, Feb. 15
5:59 a.m. Petty theft on Larkspur Drive. Reporting party stated in security footage he saw a man steal three landscape lights from his front yard. The homeowner is willing to press charges.
9:08 a.m. Grand theft on North Street. Reporting party stated that sometime overnight his bike was taken. Report taken.
12:07 p.m. Accident on Powell Avenue. Reporting party stated a vehicle had just crashed into a building. There were no injuries but medical aid was offered as a precaution.
1:56 p.m. Fraud on Philip Drive. Reporting party stated he is a business owner and is being impersonated via email.
7:47 p.m. Drunk driver on U.S. Highway 101/Central Healdsburg off-ramp. Reports of a red Chevy swerving and driving at 35 mph. The driver also didn’t allegedly stop at the Matheson and Grove Street stop sign. The driver was arrested for drunk driving and transported to the county jail.
9:20 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party said he saw a male throw a trashcan and a sign at a business. The male suspect was arrested for lewd or dissolute conduct in public and transported to the county jail.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16
1:06 a.m. Warrant service Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. A male subject was transported to the county jail on several warrants.
11:01 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. A security guard for a property called to say there was a transient under a blanket with a shopping cart. An officer said the man wasn’t bothering anyone and was already advised of a complaint.
THURSDAY, Feb. 17
1:26 p.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. A vehicle hit a fire hydrant and made the hydrant shoot out water. Report taken.
1:39 p.m. Petty theft on Prince Avenue. Reporting party’s son’s airpods were stolen at school. The airpods were eventually retrieved but were damaged.
FRIDAY, Feb. 18
1:05 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration. A female occupant was cited under a Sonoma County warrant and another occupant was arrested under a non-cite robbery Mendocino County warrant and transported to the county jail. Jail staff said he needed medical clearance and was transported to Sutter Hospital then released.
3:00 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A suspect stole hot food totaling $13.
9:29 p.m. Drunk driver on Old Redwood Highway/Dry Creek Road exit. Reports of a driver who allegedly almost caused an accident on the highway and was swerving. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
10:56 p.m. Fraud on Grove Street. Reporting party stated they received a call from someone claiming to be the IRS and wanted money to be sent to them.
SATURDAY, Feb. 19
2:44 a.m. Stolen property recovered. A stolen vehicle was found and recovered in Hayward. Report taken.
12:06 p.m. Drunk driver on Center Street. Reporting party stated he thought there was a drunk driver heading south on Healdsburg Avenue who was allegedly crossing double yellow lines. The male driver was located and arrested and then released to a responsible party.
3:28 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject walked out with a pizza and a drink. The subject came back, apologized and paid for the items.
9:43 p.m. Fireworks violation on East Street/Mill Street. Reporting party stated they heard fireworks going off every five minutes. Officers were unable to locate the responsible subjects.
10:53 p.m. Probation violation on Plaza Street. A male subject was trying to sell a white powdery substance to the bouncer at a door. He was asked to leave but came back. The male suspect was arrested and transported to the county jail.
SUNDAY, Feb. 20
1:02 a.m. Domestic incident on March Avenue. Reporting party stated they could hear several people screaming hysterically. Officers responded and arrested a female subject under penal code 273.5 domestic abuse, and transported to the county jail.
1:52 p.m. Accident on Dry Creek Road. Report taken.
3:42 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated he saw a male subject try to steal his child’s bike and said he would handle the situation himself with physical violence. The reporting party was advised not to do that and an officer responded to the scene. The male subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
10:23 p.m. Fireworks violation on Fitch Street. Reporting party stated he heard fireworks. Officers were unable to locate any subjects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.