MONDAY, Feb. 21
10:34 a.m. Grand theft on Valley View Drive. The reporting party noticed that a large amount of cash was taken from their room but that there were no signs of forced entry. Reporting party requested advice from an officer. Advice given.
12:38 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject took food and a beer and was sitting outside. Officers responded and arrested the male under five warrants and transported him to the county jail.
TUESDAY, Feb. 22
8:12 a.m. Threats on Grove Street. A female came into the police department to report that three days prior her ex-husband left a threatening voicemail. An officer said he would attempt to contact the ex-husband and advise him of the complaint.
10:12 a.m. Hit and run accident on Exchange Avenue. A truck hit the reporting party wife’s car and fled the scene down Healdsburg Avenue. The suspect vehicle was later found unoccupied and an officer left a note for the driver to call the police department. The driver called the department and met with the officer.
10:40 a.m. Drug activity on North Street. A subject came into the police department to discuss concerns about drug activity on his street. He stated he believes the residents are dealing drugs. The reporting party was given advice and told to call the police if he sees further activity.
3:02 p.m. Harassment on Center Street. Reporting party stated a male transient who lives under the highway has been threatening to fight people and to destroy encampments.
8:03 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party believes someone took his wallet out of his right hand back pocket. Report taken.
10:16 p.m. Hit and run accident on Fitch Street. Reporting party’s tenant witnessed a Tesla hit a parked car. Damage to the vehicle and glass and debris in the roadway were visible. Report taken.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23
8:13 a.m. Fraud on Arabian Way. Reporting party’s wallet was possibly stolen the day before and his cards were used in Healdsburg. Report taken.
12:35 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that while she was inside a business someone took a full gas can out of her truck. Report taken.
1:56 p.m. Disturbance on Brown Street. Reports of a verbal argument between individuals. Officers responded. Report taken.
3:33 p.m. Threats on Rosewood Drive. Reporting party came into the police department with her 15-year-old son to report that he was talking to someone on Instagram and sent a woman a photo of his private parts. The woman requested that he send her money for a sick relative. Advice given.
4:52 p.m. Disturbance on Dry Creek Road. Reporting party stated he saw two people fighting. Officers responded to the scene and checked the area but were unable to locate the subjects.
5:10 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Burgundy Road. Reporting party said he and his wife returned home after two days away and found that their home was burglarized and their vehicle stolen. A coin collection was also stolen. Report taken.
THURSDAY, Feb. 24
12:58 a.m. Hit and run accident on S. Fitch Mountain Road. Caller stated he heard a vehicle crash into multiple parked vehicles and then speed away. Caller was referred to the CHP. The caller said it looked as if the driver was headed to town. An officer checked the area of the accident but was unable to locate the suspects.
11:07 p.m. Disturbance Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated that there was a fight. Officers responded but it appeared that those involved had fled the scene.
FRIDAY, Feb. 25
12:05 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue/Piper Street. A male subject was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail.
2:15 p.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A vintage necklace and two bracelets on display were taken. Report taken.
3:31 p.m. Petty theft on Washington Court. A bike worth approximately $600 was stolen.
9:23 p.m. Disturbance on W Grant Street. Reporting party stated her nephew, a 13-year-old boy, was suspended from school for possibly doing drugs and something involving vaping. The reporting party’s sister called her and asked her to contact the police department via the non-emergency number. The caller stated while on the phone she could hear a verbal altercation occuring. She was not sure if anything physical had occurred. Advice given,
SATURDAY, Feb. 26
12:59 a.m. Drunk driver on Powell Avenue. A male subject was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail.
10:34 a.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. A male subject was screaming at customers and eventually left.
1:15 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. A white male was seen drinking vodka out of a paper bag. Officers responded and advised the subject of the complaint.
2:11 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Multiple complaints of a white male transient yelling at individuals as they walked by. The male was arrested and transported to the county jail.
6:01 p.m. Physical disturbance on Lupine Road. Caller stated his brothers were in a fight inside the house. Officers responded and separated the two. Medical aid was declined and charges were not pressed.
6:18 p.m. Public intoxication on University Avenue. A male pushed a bus driver. The male was arrested for lewd or dissolute conduct and transported to the county jail.
SUNDAY, Feb. 27
7:46 a.m Suspicious circumstances on Alexander Drive. Reporting party said her mother’s house appeared to have been rummaged through and believes it may have been her brother whom the mother has an unserved restraining order against. From what she could see, a bag of cameras were taken and jewelry boxes were dumped on the floor. Advice given.
11:42 a.m. Unwanted subject (transient) on Healdsburg Avenue.
11:49 a.m. Vandalism to a vehicle on Equestrian Gap. A vehicle that was unlocked overnight and someone took the wallet that was in the vehicle.
11:55 p.m. Drunk driver on Vine Street/W. Matheson Street. The driver of a vehicle was stopped for not having their headlights on. The driver was originally arrested for DUI and brought to the police department. He was released under 849b.
