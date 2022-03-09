MONDAY, Feb. 28
3:03 a.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue. The male driver was given a citation.
11:53 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Multiple callers reporting an incident with a male yelling at people.
2:39 p.m. Hit and run accident on March Avenue. A red Mazda hit a parked vehicle. Officers responded to the area and found the suspect vehicle. The victim didn’t want to press charges.
4:17 p.m. Reckless driving on Old Redwood Highway. Reporting party advised that he saw a late 90s, early 2000s sedan driving recklessly on the freeway. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
TUESDAY, March 1
10:07 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reports that the day before, someone stole $700 worth of wine. Report taken.
10:56 a.m. Disturbance on Matheson Street. Two male transients were arguing. Officers responded and advised subjects.
1:50 p.m. Accident on Center Street. A garbage truck versus a car accident occurred. Medical aid responded and a report was taken.
11:03 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. A male individual was cited on several warrants. Additionally, a female was arrested and transported to the county jail on several warrants.
WEDNESDAY, March 2
2:22 a.m. Accident at Old Redwood Highway. A silver station wagon spun out and hit a guardrail. Caller transferred to CHP, but Healdsburg dispatch sent out fire and medical aid.
12:03 p.m. Reckless driving on Matheson Street. Reporting party stated a gray CRV with Texas plates was driving in the bike lane and not stopping at stop signs. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
2:50 p.m. Fraud reported at police station. An officer responded to the lobby to assist a person with a fraud report.
THURSDAY, March 3
5:10 a.m. Disturbance on North Street. Reporting party said he heard male versus female screaming and car doors slamming for three hours and stated his neighbors are drug addicts. Officers responded and the female advised she had been on the phone a lot of the night with her ex-boyfriend and that there was another male in the residence but he was just a friend and just recently arrived.
8:12 a.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller stated someone went through the bank in a vehicle and said the driver appeared to be alert. Officers responded and a report was taken.
1:29 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. A woman walked into the police station to report that a man was lying down at the bus stop and was not alert. She said another person walked up to the man to talk to him and he did not respond. Officers responded and gave the man a ride to the Healdsburg hospital.
FRIDAY, March 4
2:03 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. A female subject was cited under a Sonoma County citable misdemeanor warrant.
8:36 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated there were people arguing and throwing things at each other and said this has been an ongoing issue. Officers responded to the scene and everything checked out OK.
3:22 p.m. Harassment on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated he is being stalked by people on foot and in cars. Caller stated he believes there are 10 subjects following including a newer Cobra Mustang and a low-rider Mustang. The caller was advised to call the police when they are around.
SATURDAY, March 5
9:33 a.m. Burglary on Powell Avenue. Caller stated a burglary involving two males occurred the night before. Report taken.
11:42 p.m. Domestic incident Grove Street. Caller stated her boyfriend was pushing her around. She tried to break up with him and he came over to her apartment and started banging on the door. Her mom opened the door and he allegedly started yelling at the caller and pushed her into her mirror. Officers responded and arrested the male.
SUNDAY, March 6
4:19 p.m. Disturbance on Center Street. Caller reported a fight between two males in front of a business. Both males were arrested and transported to the county jail.
