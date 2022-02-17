MONDAY, Feb. 7
12:39 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Incident took place on Sunday. A male subject took $86 worth of goods.
1:11 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Attempted shoplifting.
10:45 p.m. Warrant services on Alexander Valley Road. A male driver was stopped for driving with his high beams on. He was cited on several Sonoma County warrants.
TUESDAY, Feb. 8
8:03 a.m. Vandalism to a vehicle on University Street. Officer initiated activity. Report taken.
11:39 a.m. Unwanted subject on University Avenue. A patient who was brought in by an ambulance was fighting with staff. Officers escorted the man out and gave him a ride.
4:54 p.m. Disturbance on Vine Street. Two transients outside of a business were threatening to fight. Officers responded and both parties were separated.
5:02 p.m. Reckless driver on Healdsburg Avenue. There were reports of a white car stopping in the middle of the road.
5:48 p.m. Warrant service on Center Street. A male subject was arrested under a warrant and transported to the county jail.
8:25 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated that his friend was getting aggressive, calling him names and threatening to beat him up. An officer responded and provided advice.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9
8:12 a.m. Hit and run accident on Dry Creek Road. Caller states she was in an accident and the driver of the vehicle she hit was very upset and belligerent. Officers responded to the scene and both parties exchanged information.
10:26 a.m. Threats S. Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports that he and his girlfriend have been receiving threats via their social media accounts and to his home address and believes the threats were started by his neighbor. He had contacted the Cloverdale Police Department but alleged that the department told him to contact the Healdsburg Police Department. The caller was advised that if he is threatened or harassed in Healdsburg, to call the Healdsburg PD.
3:05 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A juvenile took a container of fruit salad and was eating outside. An officer responded and had the items returned.
3:21 p.m. Graffiti on Center Street. Caller reported that a man was writing graffiti on the walls. Officers responded and advised the subject, who was on parole, of the complaint.
5:22 p.m. Coroner’s case on Orchard Street. Three individuals discovered a deceased person in a chair.
6:04 p.m. Accident on Center Street. Reporting party said in an accident there was major damage to a truck. Medical aid was provided as a precaution. Report taken.
7:19 p.m. Unwanted subject on University Avenue. A male patient was causing issues and being aggressive. Officers responded and the man was given a ride downtown.
9:30 p.m. Drunk driver on Old Redwood Highway. Reports of a car weaving and unable to stay in lanes. Officers were unable to locate.
THURSDAY, Feb. 10
12:19 a.m. Warrant service on Westside Road. Officer initiated activity. A vehicle was stopped for suspended registration and no front license plate. The male driver was arrested on a Santa Cruz warrant and transported to the county jail.
8:25 a.m. Reckless driving on Mason Street. Caller reported a government truck driving recklessly.
10:58 a.m. Burglary to a vehicle on Pordon Lane. Reporting party’s vehicle was broken into some time last night. She said she may not have locked the vehicle. An emergency roadside kit, airpods and a car vacuum were stolen.
2:24 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street. After an altercation, someone stole a beer.
3:15 p.m. Fraud on Vine Street. Reporting party stated he received a text from someone he thought was associated with the little league asking him to go out and purchase five $100 Apple gift cards. The number then asked for additional gift cards and he ended up purchasing $1,500 worth of gift cards and then he realized it was a scam and spoke with the police. Advice given.
FRIDAY, Feb. 11
12:17 p.m. Disturbance on East Street. Someone called and said an individual threatened him and asked to speak to an officer.
1:50 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Dry Creek Road. Suspect went into a room and stole keys and a vehicle from the parking lot. Report taken.
5:30 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states there was a repeat shoplifting offender. The suspect was cited by police and released.
9:52 p.m. Reckless driving on Lupine Road. There were reports of a pickup truck chasing teenagers and driving recklessly. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the subjects.
10:52 p.m. Warrant service on Exchange Avenue. A male subject was arrested under an out of county warrant and transported to the county jail.
SATURDAY, Feb. 12
2:46 p.m. Accident on March Avenue. Reporting party stated she was in a non-injury vehicle accident. Two officers responded and the parties exchanged information.
9:13 p.m. Grand theft on Moody Lane. Reports of a theft from a subject’s house. Call transferred to the sheriff’s office.
11:16 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Reports of a vehicle doing donuts and facing oncoming traffic. Reporting party stated that the driver almost hit him. Officers responded and conducted a field sobriety test. The female suspect was arrested for drunk driving and transported to the county jail.
SUNDAY, Feb. 13
11:37 a.m. Accident on Matheson Street with property damage.
1:09 p.m. Disturbance on East Street. Reporting party stated that her neighbor was harassing her and her daughter.
4:32 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated there were two white males in a physical altercation. Two officers responded and both parties separated.
8:03 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. Reports of a car driving northbound on Healdsburg Avenue very fast. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
9:20 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. A vehicle was stopped for tailgating. The male driver was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher and brought into the station for booking. The subject was later released to a responsible party and cited.
