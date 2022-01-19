MONDAY, Jan. 10
10:54 a.m. Warrant service on Center Street. A male was cited and released on one Sonoma County warrant.
12:39 p.m. Hit and run accident on Foss Creek Circle. Reporting party states that his car was hit and the vehicle took off.
1:55 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Suspect took four bottles of alcohol. Reporting party was willing to press charges. Suspect fled in a truck that was last seen traveling southbound on the freeway. Report taken.
2:21 p.m. Burglary on Old Redwood Highway. A male suspect was stopped by an officer. The truck matched the description of the truck that fled after the driver allegedly took four bottles of alcohol. The male suspect was cited, and the alcohol was returned.
4:39 p.m. Indecent exposure on North Street. A female was defecating in the street with her pants off.
TUESDAY, Jan. 11
5:57 a.m. Health code violation regarding masks on Plaza Street.
9:54 a.m. Vandalism on Tucker Street. Reporting party states that overnight someone broke their front home window with a shoe. Information logged.
3:34 p.m Health code violation regarding masks on W. North Street.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12
1:44 a.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road. An officer stopped a vehicle for a broken brake lamp and the driver was cited for several Lake County warrants.
5:53 a.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Two-car accident. Medical aid provided as a precaution.
12:50 p.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. A woman was talking to herself, yelling at customers and making inappropriate comments about body parts to staff.
6:44 p.m. Domestic incident on Healdsburg Avenue/Healdsburg Memorial Bridge. A white female told the reporting party that her boyfriend beat her up. Officers responded and confirmed that the incident occurred at the park and ride in Windsor. The Sonoma County Sheriff was contacted.
THURSDAY, Jan. 13
12:04 a.m. Unlicensed driver on Old Redwood Highway. A male driver was stopped and cited.
11:12 a.m. Disturbance on University Avenue. Reporting party stated a female driving a white city vehicle went over a double yellow and passed him at an excessive speed. While on the line dispatch heard a verbal altercation ensuing between both parties. An officer responded to the incident and spoke with both parties separately. A verbal warning was given for the unwitnessed infraction.
6:37 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. A white male screaming about a dog was cited for several Sonoma County warrants.
7:32 p.m. Public intoxication on University Avenue/Giorgi Park. Reported party states her daughters two females behaving erratically at the tennis courts, yelling, screaming, laughing, rolling around on the ground, climbing trees and saying they were going to beat someone up. An officer responded but was unable to locate the two females.
9:06 p.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road. A male suspect was cited for a Sonoma County misdemeanor warrant.
FRIDAY, Jan. 14
9:41 a.m. Annoying/harassing phone calls on Smith Court. A citizen was concerned she was being scammed from emails pretending to be PayPal. She said she does not have PayPal and did call the number that came through on her computer. The scammers attempted to steal $200+. She was able to get in contact with her bank and let them know that she did not authorize any charges and they stopped the payment. Dispatch advised to call the bank again and her cell phone provider to be put on the do not call list.
5:44 p.m. Drunk driver on Mountain View Ranch Road. Reporting party called to report a neighbor at an unknown address who was believed to be driving under the influence on a private road. Caller was transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff based on their location.
7:25 p.m. Disturbance on Center Street. A customer was refusing to leave and was arguing with multiple people. The reporting party said they were willing to press charges. Officers responded and the customer agreed to leave.
SATURDAY, Jan. 15
10:41 a.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway at Arata Lane. Call transferred to CHP
12:56 p.m. Petty theft on Foss Creek Circle. Reporting party states that sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, approximately $150 worth of diabetic supplies were stolen from her post office box. The caller was advised to contact the U.S. Postal Service Inspectors.
6:31 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reported a white male on the ground at a bus stop. Officers responded and medical aid was requested. The white male was transported to the hospital.
7:07 p.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. A local business had their window smashed. Report taken.
7:51 p.m. Unwanted subjects on Center Street. Two females were refusing to leave a restaurant bathroom and were yelling. The subjects refused medical aid and agreed to leave.
SUNDAY, Jan. 16
1:48 p.m. Accident on Mill Street. Two-car accident with no injuries.
8:49 p.m. Reckless driving on Vine Street. Caller reports that they saw several pickup trucks, driven by male teenagers, driving recklessly and speeding through the parking lot. An officer responded but was unable to locate the subjects.
9:37 p.m. Battery on CA 128 South. An advice nurse was requesting a report for her patient. Call transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff.
11:10 p.m. Drug activity on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. A female driver was cited.
