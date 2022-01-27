MONDAY, Jan. 17
12:05 a.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road. A male subject was arrested under several Sonoma County warrants and a Stockton Police Department warrant.
3:42 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. A male subject was cited on a Mendocino County warrant.
11:02 a.m. Coroner's case Canyon Run. Fire department was on scene, corner called and a report taken.
5:08 p.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party’s vehicle was hit while she was inside. Extensive damage was done to the rear bumper.
11:18 p.m. Drug activity on Healdsburg Avenue. A driver was stopped and cited.
TUESDAY, Jan. 18
8:23 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Grove Street.
9:41 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. An individual stole a sandwich, candy and a soda and the reporting party wants to press charges. Report taken.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19
9:58 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states she thinks someone tried to break into the building by damaging a deadbolt. Report taken.
10:25 a.m. Reckless driving on Piper Street. There were reports of a speeding Audi.
2:20 p.m. Unwanted subject on East Street. Reporting party stated there was a verbal and physical incident. The victim reportedly left the scene and no alcohol or drugs were seen in the incident.
4:07 p.m. Grand theft on Center Street. A generator, chop saw and air compressor was stolen from a parking space at a residence. Report taken.
5:06 p.m. Fraud on Chablis Road. A female came into the police department to report a possible fraud. A package had been delivered in her name to a local business even though she did not order anything. The female said she’d notify the bank.
THURSDAY, Jan. 20
12:25 a.m. Warrant service on southbound Redwood Highway/Westside Road. A male subject was cited for a Napa misdemeanor warrant and another male subject was cited for a Sonoma County misdemeanor warrant.
8:57 a.m. Disturbance on Grove Street. The reporting party was asked to get out of his vehicle then went to drop off his bike. When he came back a female subject was getting out of the back of his vehicle and when she refused she went to “swing on him.” The reporting party stated he grabbed her hair. An officer responded and spoke with both parties. No prosecution from either party.
11:05 a.m Grand theft on Fitch Mountain Terrace. Reporting party states some time over the weekend someone broke into his office and stole $3,000 to $3,500 in Harley Davidson parts. Report taken.
11:44 a.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party said some time in the last five days, the restroom was broken into and there was damage.
2:34 p.m. Drug activity on Prince Avenue. Reporting party stated there was a student with marijuana and a folding knife. Report taken.
3:35 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states someone stole two containers worth of hot food and one specialty cheese.
4:19 p.m. Reckless driving on Greens Street. Reporting party states that there was a vehicle driving aggressively and was tailgating.
FRIDAY, Jan. 21
12:42 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject was cited on a Sonoma County misdemeanor warrant and on a Solano County misdemeanor warrant.
7:03 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject was pulling his pants down and harassing people as they walked by. Officers responded but were unable to locate the subject.
7:51 p.m. Grand theft on Vine Street. Three males took a phone worth approximately $1,200. Report taken.
8:01 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. A subject was being loud, stumbling and had slurred speech. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
SATURDAY, Jan. 22
12:30 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Powell Avenue. Some time the night before the reporting party’s vehicle's right rear tire was slashed. They walked up the street and found other car tires were slashed. Report taken.
6:02 p.m. Fireworks violation on University Street. Multiple callers reported some kind of explosion from the park. An officer responded and it appeared to be fireworks.
6:52 p.m. Annoying/harassing phone calls on Hudson Street. Reporting party stated there is someone trying to scam him out of $800 to receive $50,000. The message is coming through Facebook messenger.
SUNDAY, Jan. 23
1:13 a.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Officer initiated activity. A female driver was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail. The passenger in the car was provided transport to his home.
1:03 p.m. Vandalism on Grant Avenue. Reporting party stated when he came in this morning to go over surveillance footage he realized a woman came onto the property and used the sink and water to brush her teeth. He also stated a male transient was seen on surveillance siphoning their water to fill two water jugs. He is willing to formally trespass the individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.