MONDAY, Jan. 24
6:37 a.m. Vandalism on S. Fitch Mountain Road. An unknown subject broke into a maintenance area using a crowbar. An officer responded to the scene and confirmed that nothing was taken.
1:59 p.m. Grand theft on Montage Way. A weed eater, battery pack and a leaf blower were taken. Information taken.
6:40 p.m. Hit and run accident on University Avenue. A dark Land Rover hit the reporting party’s fence and mailbox and then drove off. Report taken.
TUESDAY, Jan. 25
9:17 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A white male took $24 worth of bakery items. Reporting party willing to press charges.
3:17 p.m. Check case on Prince Avenue. Someone attempted to cash a check that wasn’t theirs.
3:37 p.m. Vandalism on Ward Street. Report taken.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26
9:40 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A female subject stole a container of food and a cookie.
1:02 p.m. Drug activity on Prince Avenue. A high school student was in possession of marijuana. Report taken.
6:27 p.m. Fireworks violation on Piper Street. Two male juveniles were lighting fireworks in the park bathroom. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate the two males. There was no damage to the bathroom.
8:33 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. A male was arrested on a Sonoma County warrant with no bail and transported to the county jail.
THURSDAY, Jan. 27
8:06 a.m. Petty theft on Kennedy Lane. Reporting party stated that sometime overnight their cushions on the outdoor seating were stolen from the front porch. Report taken.
4:15 p.m. Unwanted subject on Dutton Avenue. Call transferred to Santa Rosa Police Department.
8:55 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue/Dry Creek Road. A vehicle was seen swerving on the roadway. No description of the driver was provided.
FRIDAY, Jan. 28
3:58 a.m. Domestic incident on Front Street. The reporting party heard an argument that she thought turned physical. She said she heard rumbling and wrestling sounds and a male saying, “You hit me earlier and bit my nose,” and a female saying, “I didn’t want to fight, I just want to leave.” Officers responded to find a quiet building. The incident appeared to have been from people upstairs who refused to come down.
11:28 a.m. Fraud on Vine Street. Reporting party stated her mother and father have been victims of fraud. The daughter stated a male called from Microsoft asking for payment for services and the victims obliged. Funds were taken from one account in two transactions of $8,000 each totaling $16,000. Report taken.
6:29 p.m. Counterfeit bills on Center Street. Reporting party brought in a fake $50 bill to the police department.
7:26 p.m. Verbal dispute on Healdsburg Avenue. There were reports of a verbal dispute between a male and a female.
9:43 p.m. Accident on S. Fitch Mountain Road. A vehicle went into a tree and the driver was having difficulty getting out of the car. Bell’s Ambulance and CHP responded.
SATURDAY, Jan. 29
12:07 a.m. Probation violation on Center Street. Arrest made.
12:32 a.m. Warrant service on Matheson Street. A female subject was arrested under a felony warrant from the Los Angeles Police Department. The subject was transported to the county jail.
1:00 a.m. Public intoxication on Johnson Street. The reporting party stated she was house sitting and heard kids pounding and pushing on the back french door and that she did not know who it could be. An officer responded and found an intoxicated female and requested medical aid for the female. Medical aid was provided and the female was picked up by a friend.
9:25 a.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue. CHP reported and transferred a call regarding a non-injury, hit and run accident. Officers responded and spoke with the victim. Report taken.
8:47 p.m. Reckless driving on Prince Avenue. There were reports of juveniles yelling and driving recklessly in a parking lot and doing burnouts along Prince Street and Powell Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the juveniles.
9:42 p.m. Grand theft on Old Rossi Place. Reporting party’s purse and a box of shoes were stolen from her unlocked car. Report taken.
11:43 p.m. Battery on Plaza Street. Reporting party called to report that they had detained an individual who had punched someone in the face. Two officers met with the parties involved and no charges were pressed.
SUNDAY, Jan. 30
8:26 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A subject stole coffee and beer. If the subject is found, the reporting party would like to have the subject counseled and doesn’t want to press charges.
8:45 a.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. An on-duty Healdsburg police officer was involved in a minor accident. Report taken.
1:22 p.m. Battery on March Avenue. An emergency room nurse called reporting they had a patient with multiple bruises and abrasions. Report taken.
2:18 p.m. Disturbance on Center Street. Officer initiated activity. Reporting party said he was in a physical altercation with a local transient.
7:33 p.m. Domestic incident on Canyon Run. When the reporting party arrived to pick up her kids from their father’s house he hit her on the shoulder with a closed fist. Medical aid was declined and officers arrested the man and transported to the county jail.
9:28 p.m. Battery on Healdsburg Avenue. A physical incident between three people was reported. Officers made contact with the parties involved.
10:21 p.m. Drunk driver on Hemlock Drive. A vehicle crashed into a house. The male driver of the car attempted to leave. It appears the vehicle left the road from S Fitch Mountain Road, continued southbound through brush, and into the reporting party’s house on Hemlock. Officers responded and made contact with the male and he was arrested and transported to the county jail.
11:01 p.m. Drunk driver on University Street. There were reports of a truck with no tire going northbound on University. An additional report stated there was an unknown vehicle drag racing. Officers responded and located the vehicle and a male was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail.
