MONDAY, Jan. 3
11:16 a.m. Accident on Dry Creek Road. Vehicles involved in an accident resulting in property damage only.
TUESDAY, Jan. 4
12:04 a.m. Unlicensed driver on Redwood Hwy/Lytton Springs Road. Verbal warning given.
12:41 p.m. Fraud on Pheasant Drive. Reporting party said she received a scam call saying she owed money to Amazon. Report logged.
8:34 p.m. Vandalism on Center Street. Reporting party stated there was a male subject in front of the police department who was hitting the front doors with a rock or something similar. Officers responded and the male subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
11:58 p.m. Drug activity on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. Vehicle stopped for speeding. Two subjects were arrested and transported to the county jail.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5
5:14 p.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated he had an employee in his office writing a statement stating that he stole approximately $19,000 between April 2021 and January 2022. The employer wanted to file a report and an officer responded and spoke to the employer and the suspect. The male employee suspect was arrested and transported to the county jail.
7:47 p.m. Assault on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party called to state that she was attacked. Reporting party stated she pulled into the lot and went to the end and pulled around. Her car was hit with something metal.
10:02 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Terrace Boulevard. Reporting party stated she went outside and her car was not there. The reporting party’s roommate said he saw the vehicle taking off. Report to follow.
THURSDAY, Jan. 6
8:30 a.m. Burglary on University Avenue. Reporting party states when she came out of her work at the end of her shift and went to her car she noticed her purse was missing and that a $20 bill was left on her passenger seat. She was adamant that she did not leave her purse in the car. Report taken.
3:37 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states he stopped a man who was trying to take merchandise from a store. The store did not want to press charges.
5:22 p.m. Reckless driving on W North Street and Vine Street. Reporting party stated there was a Tesla driving recklessly and exceeding posted speeds. Officers responded but were unable to locate the suspect.
5:45 p.m. Accident on Dry Creek Road. An individual called to report that he was just involved in a collision but there were no injuries.
FRIDAY, Jan. 7
12:05 a.m. Unlicensed driver on Dry Creek Road. Officer initiated activity. Driver cited.
1:28 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants from Clearlake police. The male was transported to the county jail.
12:01 p.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. A male was inside a store yelling and threatening because he was denied coffee. Officers responded and made contact with the male. The male was informed that he is not welcome in the store anymore.
8:34 p.m. Drunk driver on northbound Redwood Hwy/ U.S. Highway 101 Central offramp. Transferred from CHP. Suspect vehicle was driving fast and swerving and almost hit a concrete center divide. An officer responded and checked the area but was unable to locate the driver.
11:20 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. One male was cited for two Sonoma County misdemeanor warrants.
SATURDAY, Jan. 8
2:04 a.m. Fireworks violation on Brown Street. Reporting party stated she heard gunshots and heard yelling and she said she didn’t think it was fireworks. About six shots were heard in total. Reporting party said they saw about six people running by their house wearing hoodies. One was chasing with what appeared to be a rifle. Three officers responded and the area was searched. One officer was flagged down by a resident on Lincoln Street who saw the mentioned subjects on west bound Lincoln Street lighting firecrackers. Then they ran eastbound on Lincoln towards University. No firearms were seen and the subjects weren’t located.
11:43 a.m. Unwanted subjects on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting parties came into the police department lobby stating that transients had put up tents, left behind garbage and their belongings, and were defecating in a planter box on the property. When the reporting parties approached one transient woman she started screaming racial slurs. Officers made contact with the woman and she was made aware that she is not to come back and she left voluntarily.
9:51 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. A male driver was stopped and arrested for DUI.
SUNDAY, Jan. 9
3:31 p.m. Accident on Dry Creek Road offramp. Two vehicles were involved in a collision. No injuries reported.
4:40 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states a male tried to steal some tools but was confronted by an employee.The suspect then returned the tools, assaulted the employee and took off running. The suspect was cited and released on two Sonoma County warrants.
