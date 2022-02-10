MONDAY, Jan. 31
4:42 p.m. Health code violation on Plaza Street. Complaint regarding mask violation received via email.
8:31 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Vine Street. A reporting party picked up two hitchhikers in Clear Lake and they stopped at a local business. The reporting party went inside the business and left his keys in the car with the hitchhikers. When he returned, his car and the hitchhikers were gone. Report takane.
TUESDAY, Feb. 1
12:44 p.m. Fraud on W Grant Street. Reporting party advised that she purchased a $500 gift card and she provided the card number to her fiance who is overseas and he said there were no funds on the card. Report taken.
2:15 p.m. Disturbance on North Street. Reporting party said she heard a dog barking and a female saying “get away from me.” The female left on a bike. Officers responded and met with the female who said it was a verbal argument.
11:51 p.m. Warrant service on University Avenue. A male subject was arrested on several Sonoma County warrants and transported to the county jail.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2
10:43 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A white male stole over $300 worth of hot food and alcohol.
2:20 p.m. Accident on McDonough Heights Road. A company vehicle was involved in a non-injury accident with property damage. Information logged.
6:01 p.m. Drunk driver on Grant Street/Prince Avenue. A third part caller called in about a possible drunk driver.
6:52 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. An individual stole items from a business and the suspect was caught on video. Information only. Business willing to press charges
THURSDAY, Feb. 3
4:25 a.m. Trespassing on W North Street. Reporting party said their estranged brother, who’s been evicted, homeless, in and out of jail and is not stable, was banging on their door and requested an officer to respond. The reporting party called back to say the brother had left and had gone to a parking lot. Officers made contact and the brother was trespassed from the property and officers provided assistance in getting his car started.
6:10 a.m. Hit and run accident on Chiquita Road. Under the U.S. 101 Highway, someone hit the caller’s vehicle sometime in the middle of the night.
7:33 a.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject was trying to pry the emergency exit door of a business open but was unsuccessful.
1:09 p.m. Counterfeit bills on Healdsburg Avenue. A counterfeit bill was discovered. An officer collected the bill and took a report.
1:44 p.m. Warrant service on Center Street outside the police department. Citation issued.
3:36 p.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party called to advise that she was in a non-injury car accident.
FRIDAY, Feb. 4
1:15 a.m. Health Code violation on Vine Street. Information forwarded from county code enforcement advising the owner of an establishment has shown up a couple of times to work sick, exposing his employees and customers, and sometimes doesn’t wear a mask.
12:13 p.m. Fraud on S Fitch Mountain Road. Reporting party said his credit card information was used at six different locations that were not authorized by him or his daughter.
4:51 p.m. Hit and run accident on S Fitch Mountain Road. A white Honda Civic was hit from behind. Transferred to CHP.
11:12 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway/Dry Creek Road. Officer initiated activity. A female was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail.
11:38 p.m. Drunk driver on Center Street. Caller reports that a male driver crashed into a ditch in front of a business and was trying to burn out to get out of the ditch. An officer responded and the male driver was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail.
SATURDAY, Feb. 5
2:23 p.m. Mask health code violation on Vine Street.
2:25 p.m. Mask health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:28 p.m. Disturbance on Foss Creek pathway at Grant Avenue. A male and female associated with a tent near the path were arguing. Officers responded but were unable to locate the subjects.
5:30 p.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reports of a two-car accident with a possible head injury. Medical aid was provided and one subject was transported to the Healdsburg hospital. The other subject was cited for driving without a license.
6:28 p.m. Disturbance on University Street. The reporting party was hiding from her father in a park bathroom and did not want to get in a vehicle with him because she thought he was drinking. Officers responded and met with both parties. The family has a mental health history. The father was negative DUI and it was determined that the daughter would spend the night at her friend’s and the father would pick her up in the morning.
6:49 p.m. Fireworks violation on Twin Oaks Way. A caller said she thought she heard a gunshot from a group of five young males. An officer responded and found that it was fireworks.
7:12 p.m. Accident on Prince Avenue. An officer conducted a traffic stop and when the subject was pulling over to park they crashed into a vehicle. The driver had a negative DUI and was given a warning.
SUNDAY, Feb. 6
9:40 a.m. Vandalism on Grant Street. Garbage cans vandalized. Report taken.
9:41 a.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. A transient was sleeping in a doorway of a business blocking the entry. An officer advised the subject of the complaint received and the subject left.
10:49 a.m. Vandalism to a vehicle on Canyon Run. Reporting party advised that he woke up and noticed his tailgate was wide open and that there was damage to the passenger side window and the glove compartment was opened. His disability placard was taken along with a clock valued at $1,000 and a pair of prescription glasses. Report taken.
11:54 a.m. Graffiti on Grove Street. A blue sculpture on the Foss Creek Trail was spray painted with a derogatory word. Report taken.
