MONDAY, March 21
8:22 a.m. Hit and run on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated their vehicle had been hit while left in a parking lot.
10:56 a.m. Burglary on Grove Street. Reporting party stated she believes someone has been breaking into her home and stealing things such as clothes, jewelry, plates and art. Per the reporting party’s neighbor, she suffers from schizophrenia and has not been taking her medications. No crime.
12:17 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered on Center Street.
11:24 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Officer initiated activity. A driver was stopped for crossing the double yellow line and was arrested under several warrants and transported to the county jail.
TUESDAY, March 22
10:58 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. A female subject was yelling and making threats to employees. The subject left prior to officer arrival.
11:46 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Two male subjects stole merchandise. Report taken.
12:12 p.m. Accident with property damage on Hudson Street.
1:53 p.m. Fraud on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated she received a fraudulent check in the amount of $12,950.98 after selling her car on Craigslist.
WEDNESDAY, March 23
1:43 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. A female subject was arrested under a Marin County warrant and was transported to the county jail. The subject had items on her from two businesses. An officer returned the items.
11:44 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. The reporting party stated that a woman left the hospital with a 346 blood alcohol content level and was released on the terms that a friend would pick her up and bring her to a rehab facility. The woman was cited and was released to a medical facility.
3:49 p.m. Reckless driving on Dry Creek Road. CHP transfer. Caller stated a vehicle exited the freeway and was driving erratically. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
8:52 p.m. Public intoxication on Vine Street. A male subject was screaming outside of a store and was yelling, “I’m hungry.” The man was arrested for lewd or dissolute conduct and transported to the county jail.
THURSDAY, March 24
8:44 a.m. Accident on Lupine Road. Reporting party believes his neighbor hit his vehicle sometime last night.
8:53 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject stole a bottle of alcohol. Report taken.
11:50 a.m. Graffiti on Front Street. Report taken.
7:16 p.m. Reckless driving on northbound U.S. Highway 101/Central Healdsburg offramp. A vehicle was observed weaving in and out of traffic and of cutting off vehicles at a high rate of speed. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
8:44 p.m. Battery on Dry Creek Road. Reporting party stated she received a call from her son and stated he had been jumped in his hotel then he was dropped off in Middle Town without his belongings, a shirt or a cell. Suspect is the victim's boss. An officer followed up with an interview with all involved parties and determined that there was no crime. Report taken.
FRIDAY, March 25
12:41 a.m. Disturbance on Dry Creek Road. Reporting party stated there was a guest who was screaming and beeping the horn and threatened to beat up a random person. CHP arrested the subject.
6:18 a.m. Graffiti on University Street.
11:49 a.m. Disturbance on Center Street. Reporting party stated a male individual grabbed her by the face and then he walked off. Officers responded to the area. While on the phone dispatch advised the officers that they overheard arguing on the phone then the call was disconnected. Dispatch called the number back and the reporting party advised that she went to the north end of town by the dumps. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the caller.
12:24 p.m. Indecent exposure on Grove Street. Reporting party was notified by a contractor that a man was living under the bridge by the skate park and was recently seen naked and masturbating. The reporting party did not have a description of the male and an officer responded and saw a clothed individual in the area and wasn’t able to determine if it was the suspect.
1:34 p.m. Warrant service on Center Street. A male subject was arrested under several Sonoma County warrants and transported to the county jail.
SATURDAY, March 26
8:07 a.m. Disturbance on North Street. Multiple callers reporting an incident. An appliance delivery driver stated they attempted to deliver appliances and were unable to deliver due to liability issues. He called his company dispatch and they advised him to not deliver the appliances. The home owners called and stated that the appliance company was stealing back their already purchased appliances and that the delivery drivers were trying to run them over.
9:58 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Plastic outlet coverings that were locked were damaged. Report taken.
4:46 p.m. Petty theft on First Street. Reporting party believes her son’s bike was stolen.
9:08 p.m. Reckless driving on Vine Street. A dirt bike was seen racing at 50 mph and swerving to avoid cars. An officer responded and made contact with the juveniles associated with a white truck and the bike was put back into the truck.
SUNDAY, March 27
4:54 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street. A male subject stole alcohol and left on foot. Officers found the man in the park and found him lying on the ground with a head injury. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a fall injury.
5:22 p.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. A male was seen leaving the area right after the reporting party heard a window in a nearby business shatter. The man was arrested and transported to the county jail for vandalism.
