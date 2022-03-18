MONDAY, March 7
12:05 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. One male subject was cited on two Sonoma County warrants.
9:28 a.m. Grand theft on Dry Creek Road. A golf cart was stolen some time in the night. Report taken.
5:13 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Brown Street. Report taken.
7:18 p.m. Reckless driving on Revel Road. Caller reported that a male subject driving a white pickup truck “guns it” up the hill and then backs into his driveway and that the driver drove recklessly close to the caller while she was walking her dog. The caller said she fears for her safety. Caller wanted the incident documented.
TUESDAY, March 8
7:36 a.m. Vandalism on Powell Avenue. A transient was seen on camera tampering with the water lines of a business, causing $6,000-$8,000 in damage. Report taken.
2:54 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. A male got into an argument with an employee about not being able to charge his phone. The suspect allegedly told the reporting party that “I’ll be back for you.”
WEDNESDAY, March 9
1:43 a.m. Vandalism on Powell Avenue. Caller reported the same vandal suspects seen the day before. Caller reported that the man was undoing the business sewer lines. The man was cited under California health and safety code 11364, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:59 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity at the fire department. A male subject was arrested for vandalism with over $400 in damage and was transported to the county jail.
3:33 p.m. Harassment on Canyon Run. Reporting party advised her ex-boyfriend/father of her children was sending her text messages and calls, telling her he misses her and argued about child support. An officer attempted to call the suspect.
4:55 p.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Two males were seen stealing liquor. One male was transported to the Healdsburg hospital and later arrested for breaking several state penal
codes and under two warrants. The other male was arrested under two out of county warrants.
8:32 p.m. Drunk driver on Dry Creek Road. A vehicle was seen going in and out of lanes, going up and over a curb and parking incorrectly. The driver, a female, was contacted and arrested and transported to the county jail.
THURSDAY, March 10
1:50 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated she asked a male subject to leave because he was being aggressive but he refused to leave and was smoking inside. The male subject was advised of the complaint and was moved along.
FRIDAY, March 11
10:06 a.m. Hit and run accident on Vine Street. Reporting party stated she was struck by a vehicle in the roundabout. She wanted to pull over but the truck driver kept driving. Report taken.
10:59 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Multiple callers reported a physical altercation between two males. One of the males was arrested under a warrant and transported to the county jail.
12:33 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Ward Street. Caller reported that a female was trying to break into his locked vehicle,
2:50 p.m. Vandalism on Prince Avenue. An unknown student allegedly vandalized a bathroom, causing damage to the doors and walls.
SATURDAY, March 12
2:43 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated a man was yelling and would like the man to leave. Officers responded.
10:22 p.m. Disturbance on Piper Street. Reports of a verbal argument between two males. Officers responded and discovered the individual was attempting to locate his attorney and went to the wrong house. The subject was advised of the complaint.
SUNDAY, March 13
10:57 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party stated he was on his bike and almost hit a store employee who was walking on the sidewalk. The store employee then came out with a sign attempting to hit the reporting party. Officers responded and the issue was resolved.
12:35 p.m. Disturbance on Front Street. Reporting party stated a male subject with a dog and a bike threw coffee at them.
1:06 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Grove Street. Report taken.
3:17 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. Reports of a vehicle speeding down the main avenue going north.
8:37 p.m Vandalism to a vehicle on Grove Street. The windows of the reporting party’s truck were knocked out. Report taken.
8:51 p.m. Battery on University Avenue. The reporting party has a patient who said she was assaulted by a subject somewhere along the tracks at a homeless encampment. The reporting party stated the female patient does not want to press charges.
