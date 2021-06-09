MONDAY, MAY 31
4:37 a.m. Drunk driver on University Street. Caller advising there is a vehicle that is on with a driver is currently consuming alcohol. Arrest made.
11:16 a.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller went to restaurant yesterday and wanted to sit inside to have dinner. The employee asked her for proof of vaccine and wanted to see her COVID vaccination card. Caller refused and claims it is a HIPAA violation (it is not). The owner came out and advised the caller that until he's told he can't ask for proof by law enforcement he will continue doing so. Caller would like us to find out if it's a violation. It's not a violation for a business to ask since it doesn't discriminate against a protected class. However the patron can refuse but the business can then refuse service.
8:30 p.m. Reckless driver at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach on Healdsburg Avenue. Approximately eight cars involved in a side show, no longer happening.
11:28 p.m. Annoying/harassing phone calls at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Caller wanted to report that her ex was calling her from different numbers and made up a fake persona that he alleged was going to assault her ex. She believes he had done this in an attempt to garner sympathy from her. He had also been contacting her daughter and asking her to pass on messages to her. Caller confronted her ex and told him to stop calling on 5/13/21. He has since stopped calling her.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
10:02 a.m. Hit and run accident on Brown Street. Caller advised us that his vehicle was hit on Friday or Saturday 5/28 or 5/29. vehicle was parked facing north and was side swiped. Caller stated there was paint damage and the side mirror was hanging off.
12:25 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. Male in the creek sleeping, refusing to leave and stated he won't leave unless law enforcement tells him to. Subject wearing a red jacket with blanket, smoking something. Officer’s responded, medical requested for broken bones. Subject transported by Bells Ambulance.
3:20 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
10:05 p.m. Disturbance on West Matheson Street. Caller can hear male voices screaming, honking a horn. Officers responded encountered two male subjects who denied any involvement. No crime. Caller called back and informed the issue was persisting. Officer returned the individuals, advised they were playing loud music and would be turning it down, the horn is having a malfunction.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
6:30 a.m. Disturbance at Healdsburg Hospital Laboratory at University Avenue and Monte Vista Avenue. Caller advising there are two subjects screaming outside of the ER. Officers responded advised it was a couple, they had been separated upon arrival, suspect advised she had been off her medication and admitted to yelling at caller. No crime.
8:34 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reporting on behalf of their tenants advising there is a subject sleeping next to the fountain, they have not asked them to move along as they don't want to "engage.”
10:30 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Powell Avenue and Brown Street. Caller advising his daughter was involved in an accident.
3:03 p.m. Petty theft on Matheson Street. Caller was advised by her neighbor that a young female stole a package off her front porch yesterday. Package may have been a tablecloth caller ordered. Caller’s neighbor apparently told the girl that the package wasn't hers to which the girl replied it was and left the area in a waiting small white SUV.
10:12 p.m. Hit and run accident on Vine Street.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
7:29 a.m. Warrant service on East Street. Citation issued.
10:32 a.m. Stolen Vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reporting a rental vehicle stolen from their lot sometime last night. Vehicle was being serviced, tech left vehicle parked on the lot with key fob in it. Vehicle shows towed/stored by SRPD on today's date. Per SRPD, solo vehicle into a pole, two fled on foot per witnesses. Spoke with manager, he or another manager will respond to the PD to sign paperwork.
2:00 p.m. Warrant service on Grant Avenue. Negative contact.
4:15 p.m. Resisting arrest at Grove Street and Grove Court. Caller reporting male subject throwing trash/trash cans, concerned he may throw it at a vehicle. Officers responded, subject was arrested and transported directly to county jail. Arrest made.
4:30 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Redwood Highway and Lytton Springs Road. 101/ NB approaching Dry Creek Exit, fire pick-up possibly stolen as the driver looks like they are under the influence of drugs, weaving, swerving and almost crashed multiple times. Transferred to CHP, driver exited Lytton Springs, caller followed. Subject arrested and transported to Sutter. SCSO handling arrest. CHP handling collision report.
6:17 p.m. Grand theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller advising subject stole a hand-held generator valued at approximately $900.
6:30 Battery on Grove Street. Caller can hear people yelling and physical struggle. Brother hit dad in lip, medical staging. Brother punched dad in face, requesting medical. Subject arrested and take to county jail. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
2 p.m. Domestic incident on Kennedy Lane. Caller advising his nephew hit his mother, caller's sister, several times with a fist. Declining medical. Officers responded and contacted all parties. Victim does not want to press charges. Subject cited on a Sonoma County warrant and asked to the leave the premise for the time being. Citation issued.
4:11 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Tucker Street. Caller reporting the catalytic converter stolen from boyfriend's vehicle sometime between last night and this morning.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
9:57 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
3:00 p.m. Warrant Service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
7:02 Disturbance on Grove Street. Caller states tenant is hitting things in the apartment and yelling. Dispatch could hear the subject yelling in the background. Caller hung up on dispatch when explaining why police would not respond based on history, since officer presence will only further agitate the subject as well as no crime occurring. Dispatch tried to call back to explain the eviction process and provide information but no answer.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
2:05 a.m. Drunk driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Powell Avenue. Arrest made.
3:42 a.m. Possession of stolen property on Vine Street. Two subjects arrested, one transported to county jail. Arrests made.
2:33 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject transported to county jail. Arrest made.
4:06 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Citation issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.