MONDAY, NOV. 1
9:21 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. A door was cut and a transient is possibly living in the building bathroom. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate a suspect.
9:52 p.m. Health code violation report on Center Street. A violation tip was received via email that at an entity, people aren’t wearing masks inside or are taking them on and off to interact with others.
2:11 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Fitch Street. Reporting party called the police department to ask if his car was towed and he was told that it was not. He said he did not give anyone permission to use his car and that his only set of keys was gone. Report taken.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
10:43 a.m. An accident that occurred the day before on Healdsburg Avenue was reported to police.
2:20 p.m. Reckless driver on Healdsburg Avenue/Grove Street. Reporting party states there was a red Dodge doing donuts in the area.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
12:40 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovered on Plaza Street. A stolen vehicle was recovered by officer initiated activity.
1:31 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject was cited on an out of county warrant and a female subject was cited for a warrant.
9:27 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that two subjects stole sandwiches and sodas, a value of $27. Report taken.
11:48 a.m. Physical disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states there were two subjects in a physical altercation in the park. The two subjects were seen punching each other. Officers responded and requested medical aid for one injured individual. Report taken.
5:29 p.m. Domestic incident on Healdsburg Avenue. An officer made a call for service and another officer responded and requested medical aid for a subject who was being choked. A male individual was arrested and transported directly to the county jail.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
7:24 a.m. Unwanted subject on Grove Street. A male subject was sleeping against an eave on a building. The subject was moved along.
11:50 a.m. Counterfeit bills on Healdsburg Avenue. The reporting party received a $100 counterfeit bill. Report taken.
12:34 p.m. Reckless driver on Healdsburg Avenue. A female subject threw something at the reporting party’s car.
5:03 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Two couples were reported to be physically fighting. Officers responded but were unable to locate the subjects.
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
10 a.m. Verbal disturbance on Center Street. Reporting party states someone is yelling and refusing to leave. Officers responded and the subject was moved along.
11:17 a.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. Five to six electric bikes did not stop at the stop sign and almost hit the reporting party.
1:51 p.m. Health code violation on Vine Street regarding masks.
4:20 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. An individual walked out in the middle of getting a gold crown and did not pay. The reporting party didn’t want to press charges, but just wanted to be paid. An officer responded to the suspect’s residence but there was no answer. A voicemail was left on the suspect’s phone.
5:05 p.m. Petty theft on Dry Creek Road. It was reported that a bad card reader makes it so you can get gas without paying. Someone did not pay. Individual agreed to return to pay.
11:11 p.m. Public intoxication on Center Street. Officer initiated activity. An establishment was told not to serve a male subject who was publicly intoxicated.
11:46 p.m. Warrant service on Grant Avenue. An officer located a subject sleeping in the back of a vehicle. The male subject was found to have an active felony warrant. The male was arrested and transported to the county jail.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
12:20 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. A male subject was throwing items on a table and was refusing to leave an establishment. Officers responded to the scene but the subject had left prior to the officers’ arrival.
4:12 p.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. The reporting party states they were involved in a vehicle to vehicle collision. The reporting party wasn't injured, but the other driver may have a leg injury and the two vehicles were blocking the roadway. Officers responded and requested medical aid. The vehicles were towed.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
2:46 p.m. Coroner's case on Greens Drive. Reporting party states his wife had passed out in the bathroom. Medical aid responded and later an officer responded and a coroner.
