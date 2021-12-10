MONDAY, NOV. 29
1:43 p.m. Fraud on Center Street. Reporting party was selling something on Craigslist and was contacted via email by the buyer. The buyer sent him a check and the seller tried to cash the check but it was a bogus check. Advice given.
4 p.m. Domestic incident at Burgundy Place. An 80-year-old female came out of surgery to repair a broken clavicle. Per reports, the injury occurred when her husband pushed her in Davis. An officer spoke with the patient who expressed no signs of domestic violence.
TUESDAY, Nov. 30
1:08 a.m. Violation of court order on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject was cited for violation of probation.
1:50 a.m. Officer initiated a warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue/Alexander Valley Road. A male subject was cited for two active warrants.
7:33 a.m. Grand theft on March Avenue. Tools were stolen out of the reporting party’s truck in the overnight hours.
10:59 a.m. Trespassing on Vine Street. A man attempted to steal food but then handed it back. He was advised not to return to the business.
12:41 p.m. Brandishing a weapon on Piper Street. A male subject in a black Jeep yelled at the reporting party to get off his property several times and then waved a knife around at the reporting party who was in a car. Officers responded and a 90-mph vehicle pursuit pursued and ended while on southbound U.S. Highway 101 near Arata. Report taken.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1
8:20 a.m. Unwanted subject on Sunnyvale Drive. A male subject is on the reporting party’s property despite being asked to leave multiple times. Officers responded and confirmed that no crime took place. The subject just wanted to retrieve his bike. Officers conducted a probation search and no contraband was found. The subject was advised to not return.
9:27 a.m. Burglary on Trentadue Way. A break in occurred either on Monday or Tuesday night. It appears that someone broke the reporting party’s window and rummaged through the house but it is unclear if anything was taken. Report taken.
10:58 a.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road. A male is not following the rules of the alternate care site and is being verbally aggressive and refusing to wear a mask and take vitals. They asked him to leave but he refused. The male eventually left.
1:28 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. A UHaul truck was stolen on Monday night. Report taken.
3:06 p.m. Public intoxication on University Avenue. A male subject is being combative and the doctor wants him to be removed from the premise. The male was medically cleared and transported to the county jail where he was also booked on a Sonoma County warrant.
6:42 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. CHP advised that there’s a tan pickup with a camper that is unable to maintain lanes.
THURSDAY, Dec. 2
12:13 p.m. Disturbance on Orchard Street. Reporting party’s neighbor, an alcoholic with mental health concerns, is yelling that she will kill her dog. The neighbor started to yell “dead dog” and “kaboom” and the reporting party is afraid the neighbor will act on her words. Officers responded and told the neighbor that if she breaks her current restraining order she will go to jail.
2:30 p.m. Violation of court order on Orchard Street. While the reporting party was out in front of her house doing some yard work the same neighbor who threatened her dog went to the reporting party’s mailbox and screamed a witch cackle and exposed her breasts. The reporting party wanted the neighbor arrested for violating the restraining order. An officer responded and saw no proof of violation of the order. The reporting party was advised to proceed with attempting to have the neighbor voted out of the neighborhood homeowner’s association.
7:33 p.m. Drunk driver on Vine Street. Reports of a reckless driver in a parking lot speeding up and slowing down. Officers responded to the scene, conducted a field sobriety test and arrested the driver. The driver was transported to the county jail.
8:56 p.m. Fraud reported at the police department. Someone came in to report that they got scammed as a DoorDasher.
FRIDAY, Dec. 3
1:35 a.m. Warrant service on Brown Street.
7:37 a.m. Reckless driving on Matheson Street. Reports of a female driver stopping and sitting at a stop sign for a while, driving into the oncoming lane and looking dazed.
10:25 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Foss Creek Court. Reporting party states he just noticed his catalytic converter was stolen. Report taken.
5:46 p.m. Threats on Center Street/Plaza Street. A male said that voices in his head told him that there may be a shooting later in the night. Officers responded and found that there is no threat and that the male has mental health issues.
SATURDAY, Dec. 4
10:34 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A male stole two bottles of liquor, coke and chips. The same male also stole bags of items yesterday. The male was cited.
11:04 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue, officer initiated. A male was cited several Sonoma County misdemeanor warrants.
1:54 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Three intoxicated females were reported. One fell and two were in the bathroom. All appear to be associated with a party bus. The male bus driver was trespassed from the address and the females went back to the bus and left.
4:23 p.m. Accident on Front Street. Reporting party saw the aftermath of a collision. A female was sitting on the sidewalk and someone appeared to be in a verbal dispute with others involved in the accident and the driver. Officers responded to assist with traffic control. Medical aid was requested as the female responsible for the collision was having a panic attack. Tow requested.
5:10 p.m. Alcohol violation on Center Street. Reporting party states people with open alcoholic containers were coming into a store from nearby establishments. The reporting party was informed that alcohol is allowed in Plaza Park due to COVID. Reporting party inquired if businesses could be sent an email regarding the complaint. A business was provided with a courtesy call and advised that to-go alcohol is to be consumed at Plaza Park only.
SUNDAY, Dec. 5
1:40 a.m. Physical disturbance on North Street. Reporting party said there was a fight outside. Officers responded and both parties had separated.
9:43 a.m. Drunk driver on March Avenue from northbound U.S. Highway 101 near Dry Creek. CHP arrested subject for DUI.
MONDAY, Dec. 6
1 a.m. Driving on a suspended license on Vine Street. Female cited.
9:30 a.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. A building was broken into over the weekend, but nothing appears stolen. Report taken.
11:42 a.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. A female subject was cited for a Sonoma County warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.