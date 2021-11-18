MONDAY, NOV. 8
3:43 a.m. Disturbance on University Avenue. A patient was behaving erratically but was leaving.
10:40 a.m. Fraud on Grant Street. Reporting party states they found a fraudulent charge of $82 on their card. Informational report only.
4:03 p.m. Petty theft on North Street. The reporting party and her son came into the police department to report that his bike was stolen from the area. Report taken.
11:42 p.m. Physical domestic incident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that he was advised that a homeless couple were fighting. Officers responded and a report was taken.
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
6:46 a.m. Accident on March Avenue. A two-vehicle accident occurred and medical aid and officers responded. One of the cars was towed upon the owner’s request.
3:34 p.m. Burglary to a vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. The reporting party’s employee had his Mercedes broken into. Something was taken from the trunk but he’s not sure what. Report taken.
8:10 p.m. Threats on Prince Avenue. A male subject called to report that he got in a verbal argument with his wife and she left the residence with their child and he does not know where she went and he would like to make sure she is OK. Officers called the female subject and arrested the male for criminal threats and transported him to the county jail.
9:54 p.m. Robbery on Healdsburg Avenue. The reporting party reported that a female employee was walking and was approached by several transients asking for help and demanded that she give them her purse. Report taken.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
2 p.m. Fraud on Center Street. The reporting party came into the police department to report that his email account was hacked and used to email his employees asking for money. No money was lost, but officers provided advice.
2:56 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that a male subject stole a hand basket full of items. The male subject was cited.
4:36 p.m. Domestic physical incident on Grove Street. A female subject came into the police department wanting to speak to a police officer. She said she’s been having issues with her ex-boyfriend and said that he came over and took photos of her and pushed her around. She said she wanted to speak to a female officer. Report taken.
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
12:23 a.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. A male was arrested for several Sonoma County warrants.
11:59 a.m. Reckless driving on Dry Creek Road. A vehicle was reported to be driving erratically on the highway and was weaving in and out between vehicles.
12:38 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. A male in a sleeping bag was asked to leave. An officer responded and the subject left.
1:43 p.m. Verbal disturbance on Vine Street. Reporting party states two males were yelling at each other. Officers responded and found that it was a verbal argument between a male and a female. The female did not want to take action and both went their separate ways.
3:57 p.m. Burglary on Grant Avenue. The reporting party installed a locked gate to enclose her backyard but it was forced open. Water appears to have been stolen and debris was left. The officer who responded requested extra overnight patrol for the area.
4:11 p.m. Graffiti on Healdsburg Avenue. Report taken.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
12:38 p.m. Embezzlement on Grove Street. A chainsaw was rented to a customer and the chainsaw has been rented out for two months and an attempt to charge the subject’s card failed as the card was declined. An officer responded to the incident and the equipment was returned.
2:19 p.m. Robbery on Vine Street. Reporting party states that one male attempted robbery. Officers responded to the scene.
5:28 p.m. Repeat shoplifter on Healdsburg Avenue. A female was seen putting two bottles of liquor in her purse. The subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
5:30 p.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Two cars collided but there were no injuries. The reporting party stated that the female driver seemed “out of it” since she was driving slowly and refused to exchange information. An officer responded to the scene.
10:05 p.m. Battery on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that a male started a fight with him and that the male is starting fights with everyone. Officers responded and the male suspect assaulted the officers. The male suspect was arrested and transported to the hospital for medical clearance and then transported to the county jail.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
2:16 a.m. Accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that an overturned vehicle was blocking the U.S. Highway 101 south Central Healdsburg on ramp. Officers responded and medical aid was requested.
1:41 p.m. Graffiti on Ward Street. Two alleged gang members were tagging concrete walls and slabs. Officers responded and contacted the two individuals and no spray paint was found.
2:15 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that five people are in a physical fight. Report taken.
3:48 p.m. Accident on Plaza Street/Fitch Street. Reporting party is not involved in, but heard of an accident. Reporting party believes there are possible injuries because it was so loud and was blocking the roadway with a trail of liquid possible from the car that spun out. The reporting party asked those involved with the collision if there were injuries and there were none. Officers responded and the fire department was requested for the liquid spill.
5:34 p.m. Physical disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. A drunk man was hitting people with his elbows.The man hit a female with his elbow and stated, “I’m going to hit you.” The male was taken away by security to a parking lot. Officers responded but the man was gone upon officer arrival. The female didn’t press charges.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
12:29 a.m. Drunk driver on Mitchell Lane. Officer initiated activity. The male driver was arrested and transported to the county jail.
8:27 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. A person called to advise that the day before a male in a pickup truck was running after two people saying, “Stop I’m going to rip your head off.” Dispatch advised the caller to call right away if anything like that happens again.
4:10 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that someone stole a heater from his patio the night before and took off with it on a bike. The reporting party doesn’t want to press charges as long as the heater is returned.
